Sears Park playground rises from the ashes which consumed it earlier this year

Nearly a year after a fire destroyed a portion of the playground in Arthur Sears Park, a new one is rising in its place. Workers are currently erecting an updated version of the playground at the heart of this north Abilene community.

Braces are installed by workers as construction continues at the Arthur Sears Park playground Thursday. The original playset was destroyed Jan. 13 in a fire.

Early on the morning of Jan. 13, Abilene Fire Department crews arrived to find heavy flames consuming the playground's central structure as radiant heat melted adjacent plastic panels, slides and other features. The cost of replacement at the time was estimated to be up to $200,000.

Workmen ride a lift to the uppermost reaches of the new playground at Arthur Sears Park Thursday.

Similar in design to the new playground installed last year at Rose Park, the Sears Park set will be accessible to all, including those in wheelchairs.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Sears Park playground reborn after devastating January fire