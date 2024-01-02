Seaside estate for sale comes with a view of iconic California beach. See for yourself

A modernist home with a unique look overlooking one of the most famous beaches in California has landed on the real estate market for $9 million.

Designed by acclaimed architect John Thodos with the Carmel-based firm DYAR Architecture, a practice that “embraces a humane, sustainable modernism that exudes openness, simplicity, beauty of the detail and establishes strong connections with the natural environment,” the company’s website says.

And this two-bedroom, two-bathroom masterpiece that over looks Carmel says it all.

“The interior showcases a blend of glass, wood paneling, and industrial elements. The living, dining and kitchen areas captivate 180-degree views of the Pacific Ocean,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty describes. “Downstairs, two perfectly positioned bedrooms exude comfort and tranquility, with a bonus room on the main level, adding versatility to the living space. As you arrive to the rooftop deck, you’re greeted by unobstructed views from Pebble Beach to Point Lobos, creating a personal haven for stargazing, relaxation, and memorable gatherings.”

One of the most interesting features of the 1,992-square-foot home is the spiral staircase that can be seen from a glass encasement from the outside of the residence as it peaks out on its rooftop sitting area.

Other features include two fireplaces and a balcony.

