Seaside Heights man charged with attempted murder in stabbing detained pending trial

TOMS RIVER−A Seaside Heights man who has been charged with attempted murder in the vicious stabbing of a 39-year-old Seaside Park man in June will remain in jail pending his trial.

Superior Court Judge Michael T. Collins, sitting in Toms River Tuesday, ordered that Porfirio Serrano-Cruz, 38, be detained.

Seaside Park police went to a home on O Street at 5:15 a.m. June 30 after a caller said someone broke into his residence and tried to kill him.

Police found the victim with stab wounds to his arms, chest, abdomen and groin, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement. The unidentified victim was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and has since been released.

According to the affidavit of probable cause in the case, the victim suffered 11 stab wounds in the attack. No motive was given. But witnesses told detectives that Serrano-Cruz and the victim had worked together at Casino Pier, where the victim still worked up to the attack, according to the affidavit.

Seaside Park and county detectives identified Serrano-Cruz as the attacker, and Seaside Heights police arrested him without a struggle in the borough the same day as the attack, Billhimer said.

Serrano-Cruz also drew charges of burglary, two weapons offenses for the alleged possession of the knife and possession of 24 pills of Clonazepam, a sedative used to treat seizures, panic attacks and anxiety, without a prescription, according to the affidavit.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seaside Heights NJ man accused in stabbing detained pending trial