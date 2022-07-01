Seaside Heights man charged with attempted murder in knife attack on Seaside Park victim

SEASIDE PARK−A Seaside Heights man has been charged with attempted murder in the vicious stabbing early Thursday of a 39-year-old Seaside Park man.

Porfirio Serrano-Cruz, 38, also drew charges of burglary, two weapons offenses, and possession of Clonazepam, a sedative used to treat seizures, panic attacks and anxiety, without a prescription.

Seaside Park police went to a home on O Street at 5:15 a.m. Thursday after a caller said someone broke into his residence and tried to kill him.

Police found the victim with stab wounds to his arms, chest, abdomen and groin, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement. The unidentified victim was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he remains listed in critical but stable condition, Billhimer said.

Seaside Park and county detectives identified Serrano-Cruz as the attacker, and Seaside Heights police arrested him in the borough Thursday without a struggle, Billhimer said.

There was no motive given for the attack.

Serrano-Cruz was taken to Ocean County Jail in Toms River where he is awaiting a detention hearing.

