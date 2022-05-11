Seaside Heights man indicted in slaying of 29-year-old woman in borough motel last May

TOMS RIVER - A 51-year-old Seaside Heights man was indicted on a murder charge Wednesday in the slaying of a woman at a borough motel last May before the alleged killer overdosed on drugs, authorities said.

Gerardo Ruiz initially was charged after 29-year-old Alecia Perreault was found dead in a room at the Offshore Motel, located about a block from the beach at the corner of Boulevard and Dupont Avenue. She had injuries to her neck.

Ruiz’s uncle called police after Ruiz spoke to him in a barely coherent phone conversation about killing a woman .

“He said there was a female and it was in a motel,” David Ruiz told a police dispatcher, according to a recording of the call obtained by the Asbury Park Press through a public records request. “I don’t know if it’s true or he’s delirious, or I don’t know. But if he called me and (is) saying that, most likely it is true.”

Officers first went to the Surfside Motel, where Ruiz had been staying, about 7:30 a.m. on May 1. They found Ruiz in Room 301 in the throes of a drug overdose, according to court documents. He was then rushed to Community Medical Center in Toms River.

A half hour later, Seaside Heights police found the body of Perreault, lying dead on a bed in Room 19 of the nearby motel, authorities said.

A cause of death has not been released.

Ruiz has been held in a "secure medical facility" since his release from the hospital, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

He did not provide details about Ruiz's condition.

