Seaside Heights man jailed after cops say he assaulted and killed 70-year-old bicyclist

SEASIDE HEIGHTS - A borough resident has been charged in the death of a 70-year-old man, who was pushed off his bicycle and hit his head on the pavement one month ago, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer on Monday.

Anthony Collins, 40, of Seaside Heights, was charged with manslaughter and endangering an injured victim in connection with the death of Robert May, 70, also of Seaside Heights, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

In the late afternoon of Sept. 18, Seaside Heights police officers were dispatched to the area of Central and Sumner avenues for a report that a man — who was later identified as May — was lying on the ground next to his bicycle after having been assaulted, the statement said.

May was bleeding from a laceration to his head and was treated at the scene. He refused to be taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and opted to go home instead, according to the statement.

However, at 5 p.m., about an hour after the fall, the Seaside Heights Police Department learned that May had been acting in an erratic manner since his injury. As a result of his behavior, he was then taken by Tri-Boro First Aid Squad ambulance from his home to Community Medical Center in neighboring Toms River, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

At Community Medical, May’s condition deteriorated and he was transferred to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

May did not recover and died on Oct. 1. The Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted a post-mortem examination on the same day and determined that the cause of May’s death was blunt force trauma as a result of the assault in Seaside Heights two weeks earlier. The death was ruled a homicide.

The Major Crime Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Seaside Heights Police investigated and identified Collins as the suspect, all according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

A motive for the crimes was not disclosed on Monday.

On Oct. 4, a warrant was issued for his arrest and his name was entered in the National Crime Information Center database.

Collins turned himself in Sunday at Seaside Heights Police Headquarters. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail in Toms River, where he remains Monday evening.

The U.S. Marshals Service also participated in the investigation.

