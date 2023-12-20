Seaside Heights man sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing outside ShopRite

TOMS RIVER - A Seaside Heights man who admitted to stabbing another man in a ShopRite parking lot was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Michael Stallworth, 35, of Seaside Heights, was sentenced as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to aggravated assault, in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in Brick Township on July 26, 2021, Billhimer said. The seven-year sentence is subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act (NERA), meaning that Stallworth must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being considered for parole.

Around 4 p.m. July 26, 2021, Brick Township Police responded to the ShopRite on Route 70 for a male victim who had been stabbed in the parking lot, Billhimer said. There, officers found a 44-year-old man with apparent stab wounds to his back. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

An investigation identified Stallworth as the individual who stabbed the victim and caused his injuries, according to the prosecutor. The same day as the incident, a warrant was issued for Stallworth’s arrest. Originally a fugitive, Stallworth surrendered himself to the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division on August 29, 2021, and was initially taken to the Ocean County Jail.

Stallworth is now lodged in the Essex County Correctional Facility, serving a sentence on a federal violation of probation, according to Billhimer.

