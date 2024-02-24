Seaside Heights polar plunge brings biggest crowd ever, record cash for Special Olympics

SEASIDE HEIGHTS - They came from near and far. Storm Troopers. Vikings. There was a Creature from the Black Lagoon sighting.

At the predetermined time, they ran head on, thousands of them, and plunged into the frigid Atlantic Ocean. Some shrieked and quickly turned back, but others frolicked longer or even returned for a second and third polar plunge.

"How was the water? (Bleeping) freezing," laughed Jeremy Nagle, of Jersey City, moments after his icy dip but now wrapped in a beach blanket. "Each year I try and do it with less and less clothes on."

His friends encouraged him to the tune of $525, which is how much the veteran polar plunger raised for this year's Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside, the biggest fundraiser event of the year for Special Olympics New Jersey. The event is organized by the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

'This could change our lives': Barnegat family seeks $25K service dog to help their boys

This was the 31st running of the event, which allows participants to raise funds as individuals or as teams. It also allows them to dress in costume, if they choose, which many do.

"This event never ceases to amaze me. We always talk about it as a 'sea of humanity,'" Heather Anderson, the president & CEO of Special Olympics New Jersey, told radio host "Big" Joe Henry over the101.5 FM broadcast which was played over loudspeakers across the beach.

At plunge time, Henderson said the donations were approaching $2.5 million for the event. She also said they had reached 8,000 registrants. Both figures were records.

The Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Special Olympics takes place with thousands of participants. Approximately $2.4million was raised this year. Seaside Heights, NJ Saturday, February 24, 2024

The money goes to support the nearly 20,000 Special Olympic athletes in New Jersey. The athletes compete in 260 local competitions, and four statewide competitions a year.

"I used to work with some of the kids that are now competing in the Special Olympics," said Sharif Nealy, of Garfield, a former swim instructor at the Garfield Boys and Girls Club. Nealy, now in his fifth polar plunge, raised $596.

'Show the world what you can do': Toms River woman with autism takes home pageant crown

While the athletes were the biggest benefactors, the event drew thousands of people to the boardwalk in Seaside Heights for the day. The boardwalk looked more like July 4th crowd than a day in late February.

The sun even came out, as forecast though the day started as drizzly and gray with the temperature in the upper 30s. However, at plunge time the air temperature had reached the lower 40s, the same at the water temperature, which was announced at 41 degrees.

The Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Special Olympics takes place with thousands of participants. Approximately $2.4million was raised this year. Seaside Heights, NJ Saturday, February 24, 2024

Everyone can play: Inclusive kickball game at Toms River's Field of Dreams perfect for teachers, students

The water temp was nothing that the Liz Brown Jr Chilly Willies team couldn't handle. In fact, they wouldn't miss it for the world. Brown started a team at one the very first plunges, but then four years ago she lost her battle with breast cancer.

"She ran this for years, like it was nobody's business. She was just a great person, everyone loved her," said Helen Stewart, whose son Kevin Stewart owns Jr's Ocean Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights, where Brown worked.

The Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Special Olympics takes place with thousands of participants. Approximately $2.4million was raised this year. Seaside Heights, NJ Saturday, February 24, 2024

When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seaside Heights polar plunge for Special Olympics draws record crowd