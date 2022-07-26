Seaside man sentenced to prison after attack

Jul. 25—A Seaside man who attacked a woman in March at a condominium was sentenced in Circuit Court to three years in prison on Wednesday.

Thomas Squier Whiteford, 60, was convicted of strangulation, second-degree assault and menacing, with the last two counts constituting domestic violence.

He entered an Alford plea on each count, meaning that he maintained his innocence but knew a jury would likely find him guilty at trial. He was intoxicated when the incident occurred.