Seaside man sentenced to prison for charges involving child pornography and sex abuse

Oct. 19—A Seaside man was sentenced on Tuesday to eight and a half years in state prison for charges involving child pornography and sex abuse.

John Mark Dailey, 61, pleaded guilty in Clatsop County Circuit Court to three counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree. The crimes occurred in October 2021. Six other counts were dismissed.

He also pleaded no contest to one count of third-degree sex abuse, a crime that occurred in January.