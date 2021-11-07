Seaside Park woman killed Saturday in Garden State Parkway crash, police say

PORT REPUBLIC — A 53-year-old Seaside Park woman was killed early Saturday after her car crashed along the Garden State Parkway near milepost 45.8 in Port Republic, according to New Jersey State Police.

Carrieann Orlando, 53, was thrown from the car around 12:38 a.m. when the northbound vehicle ran off the road and struck a metal guardrail, State Trooper Charles Marchan said in an email.

She died from her injuries, he said.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional details were immediately released.

Crime: Man who shot detective in Long Branch shooting Friday killed in firefight with police

'Destroyed in the blink of an eye": Off-roaders are hurting Pinelands. What can be done?

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers Brick, Barnegat and Lacey townships as well as the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than a decade. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Garden State Parkway crash: Seaside Park NJ woman killed