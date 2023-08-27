Seaside resort beach ‘blighted’ by 50,000 tonnes of rock

Beach gif

As petitions to the authorities go, it is not the smallest of asks.

The people of Llandudno – or at least thousands of signatories in their name – are demanding the removal of 50,000 tonnes of rock from the main beach of the North Wales resort.

The rocks were distributed there in 2014 with the aim of reducing flooding along the promenade.

But, nearly 10 years later, enough is enough, it seems, with locals complaining that the action has “destroyed” the stretch of coast, and calling for a return to a sandy beach.

A petition to the Senedd asking for them to be removed has attracted more than 10,300 signatures, the size of approximately half the population of the town.

The strength of support means the Welsh Parliament’s Petitions Committee will now consider the matter for debate.

Holidaymakers on the beach before the changes were made - eye35 / Alamy Stock Photo

“In 2014 Conwy County Borough Council dumped a further 50,000 tonnes of oversized and untested quarry rocks onto North Shore,” the petition reads.

“This action destroyed the beach. Access for many is almost impossible, and dangerous if people try. It’s a blight on the landscape, and detrimental to our main economy, tourism.”

They want to return to a sandy beach, protected from the elements with groynes. Such a project is estimated to cost £24 million.

Locals are demanding the removal of 50,000 tonnes of rock from the main beach - Wales news service

One of its backers, the Conservative Senedd member Janet Finch-Saunders, implored locals to join the campaign.

“If you want to see those horrible boulders removed from our beach please sign the petition,” she said.

“With boulders on the beach, people are unable to enjoy using the foreshore like they used to. It is dangerous, and inaccessible to many.”

Ms Finch-Saunders added: “One of the UK’s leading destinations, and the queen of Welsh resorts deserves a sandy beach.”

With its Grade II-listed pier, the longest in the country, Llandudno was one of the original Welsh seaside resorts which came to prominence in the nineteenth century.

The town has experienced mixed fortunes of late, with its stretch of coastline recently falling victim to bacterial pollution which prompted officials to put up warning signs.

The rocks aim to reduce flooding along the promenade - Wales news service

Not all residents agree that a return to a purely sandy beach along the North Shore would be desirable.

‘People aren’t going to visit anyway’

Local John Farman said: “There is a petition but believe you and me as residents are utterly sick of hearing about this just because a few holidaymakers want to see sand there for five days on a coach holiday. We live here 365 days of the year and do not care.”

Another resident said: “I’m wondering what people are actually expecting to gain by having sand on the beach. With no toilet facilities or food/drink kiosks people are not going to visit anyway.”

The debate as to how to protect Llandudno from the elements has rumbled on for more than a century.

In 2016, Ken Finch, the outgoing council director who backed the rocks scheme, said locals had been discussing putting groynes in Llandudno Bay as long ago as 1906.

Last August, Welsh Government rejected Conwy County Borough Council’s proposal for funding to see sand returned to Llandudno’s North Shore beach.

According to a report published by the council, the Welsh Government’s Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management branch, stated that the return of sand to North Shore “does not appear to provide any additional flood risk management benefits”.

The council’s cabinet has agreed to support a non-sand flood defence option for North Shore.

