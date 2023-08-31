Seaside town left with no bank as Barclays closes last remaining branch

From November, the Suffolk town of Southwold will be left bankless - Alan Copson/Robert Harding

A coastal Suffolk town will be left bankless when Barclays closes its final branch there in November.

The Southwold Barclays, the last remaining branch in the seaside town, is one of the 15 branches of the bank which are due to close by the end of the year. Barclays said it took the decision after identifying just 17 people used the branch as their only source of banking.

Locals will be able to get cash from the local Post Office but the nearest branch of the bank will now be in Lowestoft, a 30-minute drive away.

Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal, has promised to appeal to cash network operator LINK for a banking hub, a centre which provides cash services and access to different banks on each day of the week, Eastern Daily News reported.

Elsewhere in Suffolk, Christine Wheeler, Mayor of Beccles, said she intended to challenge the banking giant’s decision to close in the town, according to other local news reports.

Barclays has already announced more than 60 closures so far in 2023 and branches in central London, Hove and Portsmouth are also pencilled in for closure.

The bank has closed more than 614 branches since 2019, making up 27pc of the 2,277 outlets shuttered by the major banks in the time period.

Elsewhere residents in a village on the outskirts of the expanded Ulez area face being forced to pay £12.50 to go to their nearest Barclays, with a branch in the Buckinghamshire village of Chalfont St Peter no longer open from September.

At the same time the local village Post Office, which is now the only place offering cash services in the village, is due to close in September for a week-long refurbishment, leaving residents without cash access.

It comes as ministers are bringing forward new laws designed to preserve paper money and protect deposit and withdrawal services. Banks that fail to comply with the access rules face fines.

The number of bank branches in the UK stands at approximately 5,000, just a quarter of the 20,000 that were open at the turn of the century.

Under incoming rule changes banks will have to provide cash services within three miles (an hour’s walk) of customers who live in rural areas, and just one mile for those in towns and cities.

They will not be allowed to close branches until they have put in place alternative provisions to ensure that people can still access paper money.

One way of maintaining banking services will be the implementation of banking hubs or pop-in centres.

Barclays, for example, has committed to opening a “Barclays Local” pop-in centre in each place it closes a branch, offering access to personal bankers but no cash services. Some “Locals” have been opened in garden centres and at sports grounds, although the vast majority are in libraries and community centres.

John Howells, of LINK, which runs cash machines across the country, said nearly 80 banking hubs had been recommended and that the existing centres were “getting busier”.

He predicted that there would be 1,000 banking hubs opened within the next few years, in addition to the eight already open in Acton, Brixham, Buckingham, Cambuslang, Carnoustie, Cottingham, Rochford and Troon.

He added: “The good news is that with the new legislation, every high street will continue to have free access to cash, and the Government has already stated that coverage should not decline.”

Gareth Oakley, of not-for-profit Cash Access UK, said: “We know cash use is falling and as a consequence more cash machines and bank branches will close.

“Hubs are particularly vital in locations where there remains a strong demand for face-to-face banking services, yet it is difficult for one bank to serve the entire community.”

Barclays was contacted for comment.

