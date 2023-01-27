Seaside town's conservation area could be extended

Southwold's conservation area already includes much of the historic town, said councillor David Ritchie

A "picturesque and popular" seaside town could have its conservation area extended.

East Suffolk Council has written to residents in Southwold affected by the proposals, asking for their views.

Councillor David Ritchie said the town's conservation areas had last been reviewed in 2008 so the extension plan was "timely".

Widening the area would give the council "extra controls over demolition and development", the council said.

Conservation area status is granted to help preserve the unique character of an area with special architectural or historic interest

Under the proposals, the existing Southwold conservation area would amalgamate with the northern part of the Southwold Harbour and Walberswick Quay conservation area.

A further six extensions to the conservation area would include The Common, with its Grade II Roman Catholic church, Nursemaid's Park, with its recently constructed memorial to the 15th Century merchant William Godyll and the early 1930s social housing on St Edmunds Road.

Mr Ritchie, the council's cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said planning authorities were required to periodically review areas which hold "special or historic interest".

He said: “Southwold is among the most picturesque and popular locations in the district and already has a conservation area that includes much of the historic town."

