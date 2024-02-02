Season 2 of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ has started. Here’s what to know about Florida lead, Nathan Smothers

Following the premiere of season two's "Farmer Wants a Wife," fans are eager to learn more one of one its leads.

Florida citrus farmer Nathan Smothers is looking to find his wife on the FOX reality show, which the network says is "the most successful dating show in the world."

Smothers claimed he is ready to win over city girls, taking them to his farm and showing them what his life is like. Here's what to know about the Florida country boy as viewers watch him search for his perfect match.

Nathan Smothers is a fourth-generation Florida citrus and cattle farmer

Nathan hails from Bartow, which is 41 miles outside of Tampa in Polk County. As the county seat, Bartow is known as the "land of lakes and citrus groves."

According to his FOX bio, Smothers grew up working his family’s farm and citrus groves. His farm is 300 acres, with the cattle property adding an additional 500 acres.

Nathan Smothers' dad died when farmer was 12

In the season premiere on Feb. 1, Smothers shared with viewers that the loss of his father inspired him to "step up and take charge of the family business."

Following his father's death, he said he had to suddenly become the man of the house, helping to support his mom and three sisters.

He has a degree in agriculture studies

Smothers shared with several news outlets that before he started working on his family farm, he attended school at Florida's Warner University in Lake Worth.

He played for the JV baseball team, according to Warner's Athletics page.

Is Nathan the youngest farmer on the show?

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/realityclubfox/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a93e84cc-29a4-4d33-ab0b-faf337f6ea56

At 23 years old, Nathan is the youngest of the four farmers on "Farmer Wants a Wife" season two. He's also the youngest compared to the four that lead the first season back in spring of 2023.

Despite his young age, he maintains he is ready settle down and find his person.

"There aren’t a lot of girls in my area that are ready to settle down, ready to have kids and start their life, but I feel like this opportunity was really good for me because it puts a lot of like-minded people together and be able to explore and see if there’s a connection," Smothers explained to FOX 13.

The three other farmers looking for love on the show are:

Ty Ferrell, 42: A team roper from Missouri with a 50-acre farm with horses and roping cattle.

Mitchell Kolinsky, 27: A first-generation farmer with a new farm and a charming 19th-century cabin in Tennessee.

Brandon Rogers, 29: A potato and barley farmer who lives in Center, Colorado, on his 1,000-acre farm.

Meet the eight women vying for Smothers' heart

The citrus farmer's eight prospects include:

Allye, 25, Digital Marketing Specialist from Arizona

Makenzie, 26, Registered Nurse from Ohio

Kiara, 23, Youth Development Professional from California

Kristin, 25, Hairstylist from California

Lexie, 25, Dog Boarding Facility Owner from Georgia

Destiny, 23, Cheerleading Coach from California

Rachel, 25, Marketer from Texas

Taylor, 25, Hairstylist from Texas

When does 'Farmer Wants a Wife' come on? What channel is it on?

You can catch new episodes of "Farmer Wants a Wife" on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.

How can I stream 'Farmer Wants a Wife?'

Viewers can stream the reality show on Hulu the next day after it premieres.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Farmer Wants a Wife Florida man featured. What to know on Episode 1