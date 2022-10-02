Season 48 of 'Saturday Night Live' returns, cast pokes fun of show changes in cold open
"Saturday Night Live" returned with four new cast members following the departure of eight veteran actors following last season's finale.
The late-night sketch comedy "Saturday Night Live" experienced a large cast shakeup before its Season 48 premiere, while prominent comedians such as Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon left the show.
The first rule of comedy is make fun of yourself before anyone else can and, in the season opener of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, they did just that. With the loss of seven cast members and the addition of four unknown quantities (two stand-ups, a comic actor, and a TV writer), the show’s first cold […]
Teller brought in a fellow "Top Gun: Maverick" actor to weigh in on a "Saturday Night Live" sketch during the show's cold open.
"Saturday Night Live" cast member Mikey Day, who portrayed Adam Levine, made X-rated remarks as he discussed one woman's pictures.
They may be "not ready for primetime," but some of these stars have lasted longer in the big leagues
No, you should not worry that Cecily Strong has “quiet quit” Saturday Night Live, amid so many other Season 48 cast changes. Strong is absent from the new opening credits that were recently filmed in New York and which debuted during this weekend’s season-opening telecast, setting off some speculation about her whereabouts and status with […]
