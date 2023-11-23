A Season of Academic Triumph: Celebrating Success in Caddo Parish Public Schools

In this season of gratitude, there is so much to be thankful for when it comes to Caddo Parish Public Schools.

The recent accomplishments of our schools are not just a cause for celebration but a testament to the unwavering commitment of our students, teachers, staff and school leaders. As we reflect on the remarkable strides made in this academic season, it is evident that the collective dedication to create the highest-quality learning environments is making an incredible difference in the lives of our children.

Last week marked a historic milestone for our school district with an impressive 49 schools demonstrating academic growth. The Louisiana Department of Education's release of school performance data revealed that 15 campuses moved up by a letter grade, showcasing the persistent efforts invested in enhancing educational outcomes. Such accomplishments are not only commendable but also reflect the collaborative spirit that permeates every corner of our school system.

Caddo School Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree speaks to Caddo Middle Magnet students Tuesday 09-19-23.

A remarkable achievement lies in the fact that 19 schools were acknowledged as Top Gains schools, and an additional seven were honored as Opportunity Honorees. Together, these numerous highlights paint a picture that underscores the widespread improvements Caddo is seeing across grade levels, subjects, and diverse school settings, be they in rural, urban, or suburban areas. The scale of these advancements highlights the shared commitment to excellence that resonates among students, educators, and administrators alike.

Furthermore, our community has reason to be proud, as several schools have been acknowledged as top performers in the state. Caddo Middle Magnet has not only claimed the top spot among middle schools in Louisiana but has surpassed every elementary and K-8 institution. Caddo Magnet High stands tall as the highest-scoring high school serving grades 9-12 in the state, while South Highlands Elementary Magnet earned the distinction of being the second-highest performing elementary school in Louisiana.

Caddo Parish Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree speaks to the Captain Shreve High School class of 2023.

The accolades continue with Judson Fundamental Elementary, which demonstrated an impressive increase of 13.6 points in its school performance score, securing its place as the 8th most improved K-8 school in the state. Pathways in Education also deserves applause for its remarkable 16.5-point improvement over the past year, earning it the 9th spot in the state for growth among all alternative schools.

These successes extend beyond statistics; they tell the stories of individual triumphs and the collective impact of a community that values education. Each achievement speaks to the ongoing efforts to expand opportunities and ensure that every child receives the experiences necessary for success in their future endeavors.

These efforts would not be possible without the support of our community. Whether you are a parent, grandparent, businessperson or citizen who loves your community, thank you for the critical role you play in supporting our teachers, students, parents, staff and leaders. You are actively changing the lives of children which will shape the future of Caddo Parish, and ultimately, the world.

Together, we are building a foundation for success and fostering an environment where every child can thrive.

Dr. T. Lamar Goree serves as Superintendent of Caddo Parish Public Schools.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: A Season of Academic Triumph: Celebrating Success in Caddo Parish Public Schools