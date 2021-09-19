The New Season: Art premieres for Fall 2021

In this article:
On September 30 the long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens in Los Angeles. It's just one of the highlights of the new exhibition season. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at some of what museums and galleries across the country will have to offer this fall.

  • 8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

    Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.View Entire Post ›

  • Notre-Dame's restoration ready to start as safety work completed

    Work to shore up the Notre-Dame de Paris has been finished, allowing restoration to start at the cathedral two years after a fire destroyed the attic and sent its spire crashing through the vaults below, officials said on Saturday. Soon after the April 2019 blaze, President Emmanuel Macron said the cathedral - which dates back to the 12th century - would be rebuilt and later promised to get it reopened to worshippers by 2024, when France hosts the Olympic Games. The final phase of efforts to secure its structure included reinforcing the fire-damaged vaults with giant wooden arch-shaped frames, the state agency leading the work said, adding that it was on track to meet Macron's reopening target date.

  • A Newly Discovered Van Gogh Drawing Is Going on Display in Amsterdam

    The work, titled "Study for Worn Out," is dated November 1882 and depicts an elderly male worker.

  • Kandi Burruss' New Broadway Play Is Making History

    "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is making history! Kandi is producing "Thoughts Of A Colored Man," the first-ever Broadway show consisting of an all-Black, male cast. Kandi tells Kelly how excited she is to bring life back to theater following the Broadway shutdown, and dishes on her energetic 1-year-old daughter, Blaze.

  • Actor Lauren Patten Speaks Out On Broadway’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Controversy & Reveals Her Future With The Show As Producers Apologize For Erasing A Nonbinary Character – Update

    UPDATE, with Lauren Patten statements When Boston area audiences saw a pre-Broadway performance of the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill in 2018, they saw actor Lauren Patten sing a powerful, showstopping rendition of the hit song “You Oughta Know,” with the young performer delivering the blistering number as a lovestruck – and gender non-conforming […]

  • Kat Tatz brings a bit of her 'Wonderland' to the Las Vegas Strip

    Kat Tatz is bringing a fantasy world to the Las Vegas Strip after landing a coveted contract with a big-time art gallery. 13 Action News' Amy Abdelsayed has a closer look in this week's Las Vegas Art Scene.

  • Arc de Triomphe artistic work conceived in 1962 is finally realized

    The installation will remain in place for 16 days.

  • Kaia Gerber’s First-Ever Met Gala Look Is Inspired By Bianca Jagger

    The model recreated the New York socialite’s 1981 Met Gala look created by Dior. Director: Stefan Kohli Videographer: Jonah George Photographer: Stefan Kohli Editor: Lea Kichler Still Images: OMEGA De Ville Prestige model Stylist: Andrew Mukamal VP, Digital Video Programming and Development: Robert Semmer Senior Director, Talent Casting: Helena Suric Director of Content: Tara Homeri Showrunner: Lila Benaissa Post-Production Manager: Marco Glinbizzi Production Manager: Emily Yates Production Coordinator: Kit Fogarty Title Art By Erin Knutson Studio

  • A History of Animated Violence: How the Academy Museum Is Tackling the Dark Side of the Craft

    When most of us hear the word “animation,” we think of cuddly imagery from Bugs Bunny and Mickey Mouse cartoons. We generally don’t think about sexual assault, racism and violence. But the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ core exhibition, “Stories of Cinema,” showcases a more problematic side of animation history. A three-gallery experience titled “Inventing […]

  • Manhattan's first whiskey distillery in over 100 years open for business

    Curls of smoke blanket a glass filled with bourbon whiskey and ice inside a 28,000-square-foot whiskey distillery in the trendy NoHo neighborhood in lower Manhattan. Great Jones Distilling Co. is the New York City borough's first and only whiskey distillery since Prohibition, which ended a little over 100 years ago. The four-story distillery, which opened last month, was six years in the making and faced many obstacles getting off the ground.

  • ‘The immensity of our loss’: 650,000 white flags show American lives lost to Covid

    In America: Remember, an outdoor art installation, will stand for 17 days near the Washington monument in the nation’s capitol An art installation of more than 650,000 white flags representing Americans who have died of coronavirus are placed over 20 acres of the National Mall in Washington DC. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters A sea of more than 650,000 white flags is lining the National Mall near the Washington monument in the nation’s capitol to represent the American lives lost so far to Co

  • 'Remarkable Presence': Art exhibit honoring lives lost to COVID-19 opens in Scottsdale

    An art exhibit honoring those who've died of COVID-19 opens at the Walter Art Gallery in Scottsdale on Friday.

  • Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village: Unique shopping, food and fun!

    ((SL Advertiser)) For more information about Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village, visit Tlaq.com

  • Christo's dream unveiled: A wrapped Arc de Triomphe

    When the artist famous for wrapping landmarks and landscapes in brilliant fabric died in 2020, many doubted there would still be more of his spectacles to experience. But last week, a long-planned dream of Christo and his late wife, Jeanne-Claude, was realized in Paris.

  • 11 Of The Photos We’re Most Excited For At Brooklyn's Photoville

    From New York to the Congo, we're looking forward to seeing the 10th Anniversary of Photoville's public art festival.View Entire Post ›

  • Forget Teacups—This New Show Pushes Ceramics in a Bold New Direction

    A dynamic new exhibition at New York’s Jeffrey Deitch gallery showcases clay’s delightfully amorphous present and future.

  • The New Season in Art: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures premieres

    On September 30 the long-awaited museum dedicated to film history and culture will open in Los Angeles – just one of the highlights on display in the new exhibition season. Check out our list of coming attractions.