Season for Caring: Last day to give to this season's families, nonprofits

Chris Watkins and Factory Mattress President Stephen Frey put sheets on Watkins' new bed last month. The mattress was donated by Factory Mattress through the Statesman Season for Caring for the family of veterans who have escaped homelessness.

Season for Caring, which just celebrated its 25th year, has accomplished some big things this season: home repairs, dental work, hearing aids, rent paid, career training and more. Today marks the last day to give a monetary donation and have it go to the current families and nonprofit organizations.

"I've never seen people come together like this before," Kristin Ramirez, a mom of six children with breast cancer, said when her family received a mountain of gifts through the Statesman's Season for Caring program.

"It’s a big, big blessing," said Debbie Hernandez, when she learned the lights in her home would be repaired through Season for Caring.

This season, the Statesman's charity program has had the second-best year in donations: $1,416,264 in monetary donations and $149,420 in in-kind donations of goods and services for a total of $1,565,684. The program is less than $15,000 away from hitting $20 million over its 25 years.

You can donate online at statesman.com/seasonforcaring or use the coupon on Page 2B and mail it to Austin Community Foundation, c/o Statesman Season for Caring, 4315 Guadalupe St., Suite 300, Austin, TX 78751. Make checks payable to “Statesman Season for Caring.”

All donations are tax-deductible through the Austin Community Foundation and are given directly to the 11 nonprofit partners in this season's program.

Here are this season's families and their nonprofit organizations:

∙ Kristin Ramirez: Ramirez, 43, still needs a minivan or larger vehicle and legal services for child support. Breast Cancer Resource Center, 512-524-2560, bcrc.org.

∙ Cody Campos: Campos, 28, and his twin, Casey, have cerebral palsy. Still on their wish list are dental work under sedation, an estate attorney and Uber or Lyft gift cards for Casey to get to work at H-E-B. Hospice Austin, 512-342-4700, ext. 4726; hospiceaustin.org.

Aaliyah Gaulmon opens a camera given by Ownwell as representatives from the company drop off gifts for Gaulmon and her 4-year-old daughter. The family had experienced homelessness before they connected with Caritas of Austin.

∙ Aaliyah Gaulmon: Gaulmon, 25, and her 4-year-old daughter were homeless before finding an apartment. She still has patio furniture, curtains and living room rugs on her list. Caritas of Austin, 512-996-4024, caritasofaustin.org.

∙ Olivia R. Hernandez: Hernandez, 82, and her daughter Debbie, 61, live in a home Olivia's husband bought for her 52 years ago. She still needs plumbing and general home repairs as well as car repairs or a new car. Interfaith Action of Central Texas, 512-386-9145, interfaithtexas.org.

∙ Ashley Joiner and Georges Jerome: The parents didn't get to grieve the death of their 3-year-old last year before they had to make sure their other seven children were safe. They still need a family-size vehicle, help with medical navigation, bunk beds and laptops for schoolwork. Any Baby Can, 512-276-8199, anybabycan.org.

Ashley Joiner, 30, brushes her daughter's hair while Genayla Jerome, 2, eats a snack. The family with seven kids is rebuilding their lives after the death of a 3-year-old daughter.

∙ Aimable Mukire: He and his family left Congo to live in refugee camps in Burundi before settling in Austin four years ago. They still need a gently used car and living room furniture. Interfaith Action of Central Texas, 512-386-9145, interfaithtexas.org.

∙ Tracey Piper: The grandma from Bastrop adopted a relative as a baby while recovering from a brain tumor. She still needs a dresser, curtains and blinds, and bunk beds. Community Action of Central Texas, 512-392-1161, ext. 329; communityaction.com.∙

∙ Charles Richard: The biggest worry for the 50-year-old with stage 4 lung cancer is how to pay the bills while he cannot work and his wife, Nicole, is caring for him. They still need cremation services, sedated dental care to remove two teeth, chiropractic care, and employment training and résumé building for Nicole, who is a nurse. Austin Palliative Care, 512-397-3360, option 3; austinpalliativecare.org.

∙ Sue Smith: At 71, Smith learned about her hearing loss only a decade ago. She needs a smoke detector with flashing lights, doorbell and phone signalers, and home cleaning. Family Eldercare, 512-450-0844, familyeldercare.org.

Dr. Kailey Murphy talks to Sue Smith about her new hearing aids last month. Despite lifelong hearing problems, Smith, 71, didn't get her first hearing aids until she was in her 60s.

∙ Betty Patina-Trujillo and Reuben Trujillo: The Del Valle couple have a son with a heart defect and scoliosis. Betty Patina-Trujillo has multiple sclerosis, and her husband is legally blind. The family still needs an electric stove, a refrigerator, a home organizer and a gently used car. Wonders & Worries, 512-329-5757, wondersandworries.org.

∙ Chris Watkins and Rebecca Adamson: These Marines have big dreams after being unhoused. They need a washer, dryer, dressers, a couch and a gently used car. Foundation Communities, 737-267-5738, foundcom.org.

∙ Bonnie Yett: Within four months, Yett, 58, lost both her husband and daughter to the effects of strokes. She's now raising her daughter's infant son, Sire. She needs laptops, diapers, wipes and yardwork. Meals on Wheels Central Texas, 512-476-6325, mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org.

The Statesman has been sharing the stories of all 12 Season for Caring families throughout the holiday season. Find more stories and information at statesman.com/seasonforcaring.

