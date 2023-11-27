This season of giving, here’s how you can donate or volunteer to help the metro-east’s needy

The season of giving is here.

Alton

Mid-Town Moms

What does your charity/organization do? Mid-Town Moms help underprivileged children and teens in our community with Christmas and birthday gifts. We help teens up to 17 years old.

How can people help? Anyone can help by donating an item for a teenager. Monetary gifts are also accepted and can be mailed to 304 E. 3rd St., Alton, IL 62002.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? Many other organizations are unable to help teenagers. Ages are often limited to age 12 and under at most other organizations. Due to this we focus on the teens so that they may be blessed during the holidays as well as their younger siblings. Here at Mid-Town Moms we help children 17 and under.

Mailing address: 304 E. 3rd St., Alton, IL 62002

Phone number: 618-580-7291

Website: midtownmoms.com

Riverbend Head Start and Family Services

What does your charity/organization do? Riverbend Head Start and Family Services educate children, empower parents and strengthen families by connecting resources and developing positive skills to meet life’s challenges.

How can people help? Individuals and Corporations can help by making an unrestricted donation to help fund the greatest area of need or by volunteering their time, services, and skills. Monthly donations are also encouraged in any dollar amount.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? When people give to Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, 85 cents or more from every dollar donated to the agency goes towards funding the greatest area of need in our programs which in turn strengthens families and improves the overall communities in Madison County, Illinois.

Unrestricted gifts from individuals and corporations help us offer quality education to at-risk children, while helping their families develop life skills and providing the tools to access community resources that help reverse the effects of poverty. Individuals aged 70.5 with an IRA account support the cause through their Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) which uses pre-tax dollars to maximize donation amounts that support the mission of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services and helps eliminate tax owed on an individual’s RMD and eliminates any uncertainty of accurate tax filing of qualified Charitable Distribution (QCDs).

To see the mission in action and learn first-hand how donations help the overall community, contact Melanie Steen at 618-463-8913 to schedule a tour.

Mailing address: 550 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL 62002

Phone number: 618-463-5946

Website: riverbendfamilies.org

Belleville

Belleville Area Humane Society

What does your charity/organization do? The Belleville Area Humane Society improves the lives of animals in our community through adoption, humane education and community outreach. In addition to our adoption and foster programs, we serve to keep pets in their loving homes through our community outreach efforts including hosting a pet food and supply pantry, and partner with community organizations to offer low cost spay/neuter and TNR services.

How can people help? Please consider volunteering your time, talent and treasure to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Please visit our website to learn about different ways to support. We are always looking for donations, volunteers and pet fosters. Call us today and we will connect you with an opportunity to give back to the people and pets in your community.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? BAHS is proud of serving our community and beyond for more than 64 years. We work hard to keep people and pets together. Thank you for considering supporting our mission. We believe it is a right of all people and pets to feel the love and compassion that these relationships create. We look forward to expanding our mission until all animals have forever homes and their families have the community outreach and humane education resources they need to succeed.

Mailing address: 1301 S. 11th Street Belleville, IL 62226

Phone number: 618-235-3712

Website: bahspets.org

Belleville Kiwanis Charities Foundation

What does your charity/organization do? The Belleville Kiwanis believe in putting kids first. The list of projects that we support is lengthy. While the pandemic limited our undertakings, the club remains active. We sponsor leadership programs known as Key Clubs for high school students. A scholarship at Southwestern Illinois College is funded annually by our group as are both the Dan Wolford and Tom Tebbenhoff awards at the high school level.

The Belleville Kiwanis serves as a charter organization for a Cub Scout Pack, prepares dinner for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House, is a sponsor for the Art on the Square high school competition, and much more. The club provided the initial funding that helped launch the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias whose work we proudly continue to support.

One project that we held prior to the pandemic that we would like to get organized again in the future is a Go Baby Go build, a very rewarding program with volunteers custom modifying ride-on cars for children with mobility issues due to conditions such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy, and DiGeorge syndrome.

How can people help? Our group welcomes volunteers – we are not by invitation only. Age, occupation, religion, political preferences are irrelevant to the Belleville Kiwanis. We do like people who like to have fun while helping the kids in our community.

Volunteers are welcome at any of our meetings or projects, especially at our Christmas tree lot. We know our volunteers and members can’t make every event or attend every meeting.

Donations are also accepted. Supporters can also purchase a fresh wreath or Christmas tree.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? People should know that their donations benefit kids in the Greater Belleville area. Although our group was established in 1948, we understand that our community and the needs of the kids are changing. We welcome ideas, suggestions, and information about needs in our area that are not being addressed. Supporters are welcome to attend our meetings and to contact us with questions or concerns.

Mailing address: P.O. Box 153, Belleville, IL 62222

Website: belleville-il-kiwanis.org; facebook.com/BellevilleKiwanisClub

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois

What does your charity/organization do? We are on a mission to ensure that every child in our community has access to mentorship placing them on a path to graduate high school with a plan for their future and a mentor whose impact lasts a lifetime.

How can people help? Get involved! Include a child in your everyday activities as a volunteer mentor- visit bbbsil.org/beabig to learn more. Join us for a night out of fun celebrating the mission- visit bbbsil.org/events for more details about Trivia For Kids’ Sake and the Big Impact Bash. Finally, donations are always appreciated - visit bbbsil.org. For more information, email info@bbbsil.org

Why should people give to your charity/organization? All children deserve the time and attention to help them achieve success in life. Kids with a Big Brother or Big Sister show major gains in their social, emotional, and academic lives. They are more confident, achieve better grades, get along better with their families and peers, and are more likely to make healthy decisions. When you support Big Brothers Big Sisters, you’re not just giving money — you are unlocking a child’s potential through an investment in our community that will have ripple effects for generations to come.

Mailing address: 2900 Frank Scott Parkway West, #956, Belleville, IL 62223

Phone number: 618-398-3162

Website: bbbsil.org

St. Vincent De Paul Society Belleville Council

What does your charity/organization do? The Belleville Council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is dedicated to helping the poor of Southern Illinois. Our members are committed to fighting hunger, homelessness, and poverty.

The parish conferences and special works conference reach out to help with utilities, rent, food, clothing, automobile, gas, medical, prescriptions, and many other needs. We partner with other agencies, churches, and organizations and utilize community resources to help in the best way possible.

The Belleville Council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul was established in 1917 and serves the people of Southern Illinois in the Diocese of Belleville. It covers an area of 11,678 miles in the 28 southernmost counties in Illinois.

Programs include Outreach Ministry Service Center, Jobs Program, Soup Kitchen and Mobile Bus; Thrift Store; and OverNite Center Emergency Shelter for those experiencing temporary homelessness.

How can people help? There are many ways to support the mission and ministries of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Contact us to find out about volunteer opportunities and various ways of supporting our ministries through financial donations.

The Outreach Ministry Center, Soup Kitchen, and Thrift Store are in the same building, at 3718 State Street in East St. Louis. The OverNite Center is located to the rear of this facility.

The Santa Bus will be out and about the first three Sundays in December in East St. Louis and on Dec. 17 in Fairmont City. Kids will jump onto a bus full of holiday fun, take photos with Santa, and enjoy taking home holiday stockings loaded with love from Bank of O’Fallon, as well as hats and gloves to keep everyone warm this winter. If you’d like to donate hats, gloves, or other winter items please bring them Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m to the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store located at 3718 State Street, East St. Louis. Garage door on east side of the building for thrift shop donations; ring the bell.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is preparing to open a Thrift Store and Donation Center in Crossroads Centre at 10850 Lincoln Trail, suite 2, in Fairview Heights, with projected opening in May.

During the demolition and construction of the new store, donations will be accepted at the old Sally Beauty several doors down from the thrift store, which is in suite 7 next to the U.S. Post Office and has signs in the windows, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Monday through Friday.

They are accepting men’s, women’s, and kids clothing as well as housewares (pots, pans, dishes, decorations) and then accessories (purses, jewelry, etc.) and would like the items to be in good condition with no rips, tears, stains, etc. They also accept furniture in the form of couches, chairs, dining sets recliners, and so forth, and looking for no stains, tears, all in good working condition. Bedroom sets are in need – but no mattresses.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? According to the U.S. Census bureau, the 18 counties ranked highest in poverty in the State of Illinois are all located within our diocese. In addition, our special works in East St. Louis serves the poorest of the poor 7 days a week to help more than 300 people a day with food, clothing, and other necessities essential to survival, as well as overnight shelter.

Mailing address: Society of St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 3415, East St. Louis, IL 62203

Phone number: 618-394-0126

Website: https://svdpsouthil.org/

Caritas Family Solutions

What does your charity/organization do? Caritas Family Solutions is a human services nonprofit whose mission is to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families to create healthy relationships, loving homes and strong communities throughout the Metro-East and Southern Illinois. Services include adoption, pregnancy care, foster care, counseling, residential treatment for children healing from abuse and/or neglect, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities, and assisted living and employment assistance for low-income seniors.

How can people help? Caritas is currently serving more than children in foster care throughout the Belleville region (1,412 overall), with children entering care every day of the year. While holiday gifts are appreciated, the needs are basic and exist year-round. Making a monetary donation provides the flexibility to meet these needs as they arise. Contributions can be made online at caritasfamilysolutions.org/donate or mailed to Caritas Family Solutions, 8601 W. Main St., Suite 200, Belleville, IL 62223. For more information, contact Ashlee Lambert at 618-213-8714 or Ashlee.Lambert@caritasfamily.org.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? Social and emotional well-being is a critical component of healthy families and strong communities. Support for services provided by Caritas Family Solutions is an investment in strengthening our society by helping people of all ages to reach their full potential. Every day, our professional staff assists individuals, families, parents, and caregivers in creating loving, stable environments that provide a solid foundation for those in need.

Mailing address: 8601 W. Main St., Suite 201, Belleville, IL 62223

Phone number: 618-213-8700

Website: caritasfamilysolutions.org

Optimist Club of Belleville Foundation

What does your charity/organization do? The primary functions of the Optimist Club of Belleville Foundation are to help in the encouragement and development of youth and to develop optimism as a way of life.

How can people help? The Optimist Club is always looking for new members to help with our mission. We will graciously accept all donations. Our club donations and projects total over $50,000 annually. It is estimated that during our club’s existence over $2 million has been contributed and spent toward youth and community improvements. It would be an almost impossible task to evaluate the number of Optimist volunteer hours that have gone into making our club’s efforts successful.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? So many youths in our area are in need of support. As an organization we support many youth activities and community services including the following:

Christmas food drive

Santa’s House and Parade

Childhood Health & Wellness Campaign

College scholarship fund

Junior Optimist Golf Tournament

Annual Oratorical, Essay and Poster Contests

After-prom party donations

Belleville Parks & Recreation Baseball League

Mailing address: P.O. Box 636, Belleville, IL 62222

Phone number: 618-806-5145

Website: facebook.com/Optimistclubbellevilleillinois

Parent Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children

What does your charity/organization do? The mission of PTOEC is to provide sport, recreation and social opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities throughout the metro-east. Our largest program is supporting Special Olympic athletes. We recruit coaches, buy uniforms, and locate practice facilities to ensure everyone on Team PTOEC can compete in their favorite sports. We also provide social activities throughout the year, including our widely popular Friday Fun Night dances. Lastly, we hold a terrific summer day camp each year for our school-aged members.

How can people help? We’re always interested in volunteers and especially in coaches interested in helping with Special Olympics sports. Like most not-for-profit organizations we also really appreciate any monetary donation! Your generous cash contributions buy uniforms, pay for transportation to competitions, and allow PTOEC to host fun social activities for our members. Lastly, if you have a friend, neighbor, or family member with an intellectual disability - refer that person to PTOEC! We want everyone to have an opportunity to participate.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? PTOEC is a community of amazing people working together to support individuals with intellectual disabilities. We work hard every day to provide fun and excitement and joy and relationships for our members.

Mailing address: P.O. Box 23424, Belleville, IL 62223-0424

Website: ptoec.org

Project Compassion

What does your charity/organization do? PC-NFP has assisted over 80,000 homeless, disadvantaged, and low-income men, women, and children with food, shelter, seasonal supplies, hygiene items, life-skills workshops, and vocational training. Free therapy, a free laundry facility and a pantry are also offered.

How can people help? Being a NFP we have several ways for people to help. We are always looking for regular volunteers to aid in everyday NFP needs. Also, anyone looking to aid in the process of acquiring supplies for our clients can either refer to Project Compassion’s Amazon Wishlist or contact a staff member in the office to gauge our current needs! Finally, anyone who would like to provide a monetary donation can do so through either Project Compassion’s Cash App $projectcompassion or through Project Compassion’s website under the donate tab.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? As an organization we pride ourselves on providing compassionate filled resources to each client that walks across our threshold. No client leaves without their immediate needs being addressed. Each year we service thousands of women and youth and look forward to doing so for years to come. Each donor of Project Compassion ensures we can continue fulfilling the mission.

Mailing address: 6609 W Main St. Belleville, IL 62223

Phone number: 618-397-1790

Website: projectcompassionnfp.org

The Salvation Army

What does your charity/organization do? Food pantry in two locations, emergency social services (rental/utility/mortgage assistance), youth programs, adult programs, community hot lunch, homeless drop-in center, church, bible study and more.

How can people help? Donate goods or funds or volunteer for one of the programs they feel passionate about.

People can donate online at the Virtual Red Kettle: http://bit.ly/3sqG6lo?r=qr or they can contact Samantha.NolanJones @usc.salvationarmy.org or 618-619-4105 to volunteer at a kettle for a two-hour shift.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? The Salvation Army’s mission is to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in His name without discrimination. We assist in whatever ways we’re able when people come in with needs, even if that means we have to get creative. We’re blessed to partner with some amazing community groups and organizations. I believe that allows us to maximize impact by working together and using our collective resources and experience.

The Salvation Army from our beginning has wanted to serve the people who were struggling. They did what they could do to bring stability, relief, and hope. I believe we stay true to those roots at the St. Clair County Salvation Army. We are grateful for everyone who helps us to continue our mission in service in over 20 cities and towns.

Mailing address: 20 Glory Place, Belleville, IL 62221

Phone number: 618-235-7378

Website: centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/stclaircounty or facebook.com/TSAbelleville

Senior Companion Program

What does your charity/organization do?Senior Companions are older adult volunteers who help their peers live independently by assisting with necessary daily tasks in their homes and give a much-needed break to full-time caregivers.

This program brings seniors together with other seniors. The companions provide supportive, individualized services to help clients maintain their dignity. The goal is to keep clients independent and in their own homes.

There is no cost to the family or the client. The days are arranged to meet the needs of the family and client. Although they might begin as strangers, these seniors quickly become friends.

Senior Companions must be 55 years of age or older, able to commit to 20 hours per week of volunteer service, have a fixed and/or limited income and enjoy helping others. They become part of a team of caregivers that can alert doctors and family members to new or potential health problems. But more importantly, they give a human, caring touch to a life that could otherwise be isolated from the outside world.

In return for their service, Senior Companion volunteers receive ongoing training, supplemental insurance, reimbursement for transportation costs, a small nontaxable, non-reportable stipend, and the joy of helping others live independently in their own homes.

Senior Companions are available in Madison, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties in Southern Illinois.

How can people help?A financial donation goes a long way in supporting the program, which in turn could possibly be supporting your neighbor needing some extra assistance. The federal and state funding has diminished over the years, and we are only able to support the number of volunteers with what is in the budget. An increase in our community’s financial support would allow for additional volunteers to be trained and sent out.

Why should people give to your charity/organization?Volunteering spreads smiles to both the Senior Companion and those in need of assistance. Being of service has a multitude of benefits for wellbeing and provides goodwill to the individuals in the communities served.

Senior Companion volunteers report improved health after just one year of service. Volunteers reported decreased anxiety and depression, decreased loneliness, and social isolation, enhanced physical capacity and higher life satisfaction.

Help others in your community who want to stay in their homes by giving financially to the Senior Companion Program. Donations made will help with the Companions’ mileage, meals and time of service. A monetary gift will show you care about our older adults and their dignity to stay active for as long as possible.

Mailing address: 201 N. Church St., Belleville, IL 62220

Phone number: 618-234-4410, ext. 7023, or email kathleen.bilyeu@swic.edu

Website: swic.edu/community/senior-programs/psop/programs

Student Food Pantry at SWIC

What does your charity/organization do? The Student Food Pantry believes that food is a crucial factor of academic success. Every SWIC student who visits the pantry will be helped, no matter their income status. Hours are available at each SWIC site: Belleville, Granite City, Red Bud and East St Louis Higher Education Center.

How can people help? The pantry is supported by campus food drives and generous faculty, staff, students, and community members. Food donations are accepted anytime in the Student Lie offices IS2030. Monetary donations can be made to SWIC Foundation, Attn: Soup and Food Pantry Program.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? SWIC students are often on their own after having a safety net in high school — free or reduced lunches are no longer provided. Childcare issues, unreliable transportation, unexpected illness, and underemployment plague many of our students. Some students end up homeless or living in their car just trying to get through the semester. Other students find themselves in a financial crisis with a choice between paying for a textbook or paying their rent. We are trying to eliminate hunger from their list of concerns.

Mailing address: Student Life, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, IL 62221

Phone number: 618-222-5324 or email Amy.Brockman@swic.edu

Website: https://www.swic.edu/students/services/student-life/college-activities/college-activities-programs/student-food-pantry/

St. Clair TNR & Rescue

What does your charity/organization do? St. Clair TNR & Rescue is a local nonprofit organization run by volunteers (located in Belleville, serving St. Clair County) who help the community by performing TNR (trap, neuter and return) on feral and community cats throughout the county at little to no charge to the residents. Cats then live longer, healthier lives while the nuisance behaviors are long gone. We also help community members find low cost spay/neuter options for owned pets.

St. Clair TNR & Rescue also rescues animals from TNR locations and pulls animals from St. Clair County Animal Control. We do not discriminate. We take in ill animals, injured animals, FIV+ cats, pregnant mamas, litters of kittens, etc. We have a physical shelter and several foster homes. Cats and dogs are available for adoption year-round. Many animals ready for adoption are listed on petfinder.com, and some cats are able to be viewed at the O’Fallon PetSmart kitty condos.

How can people help? There are several ways people can help St. Clair TNR & Rescue and the animals in our care. We are always looking for volunteers to transport animals to and from vet clinics, volunteers to help with TNR services and volunteers to foster cats and/or dogs. Please call 314-339-7481 if you’re able to help. Please consider choosing St. Clair TNR & Rescue as your Amazon Smile charity of choice. We have a wishlist on Amazon as well. https://a.co/cy5efrR And we are always thankful for donations. You can donate on our page at stclairtnrandrescue.com by clicking on the donate button, by PayPal.me/tnrandrescue, by Venmo @TNRandRescue. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/maggiesmuttmission to learn more.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? St. Clair TNR & Rescue is committed to helping the county continue to be a no kill community by providing TNR services to as many community members and their feral cat colonies as possible. We also provide food, shelter, and medical care for those we rescue from the streets and from St. Clair County Animal Control. Some cats and dogs stay in our care for quite some time since their medical needs are so great.

Phone number: 314-339-7481

Website: stclairtnrandrescue.com

Teen Court Foundation of St. Clair County

What does your charity/organization do? The Teen Court Foundation was created to provide financial support, policies, and oversight for the St. Clair County Teen Court. Teen Court emphasizes accountability, restorative justice, and responsibility rather than traditional punitive measures. Funds from the Foundation support monthly Teen Court sessions where peer jurors hear cases of first-time non-violent offenders between the ages of 12-18.

How can people help? The Foundation welcomes contributions in any amount that support changing the path and life direction of a youth who commits a non-violent misdemeanor offense. Donations can be made on our website https://teencourtfoundationscc.com/teen-court/ or through PayPal, or mailed to the office.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? The cost for a teen offender to enter Teen Court and successfully graduate is $375. This expense includes a referral from the State’s Attorney office, interviews with a parent and teen, appearance in Teen Court, oversight of the restorative justice remedy and successful graduation. In Illinois, the cost for a teen offender to enter the juvenile justice system and begin serving their sentence in the system is more than $1,500 per month.

The Teen Court Foundation of St. Clair County is a 501c3 Foundation established to provide financial support – donations are our lifeblood. The Program was funded by the Juvenile Justice Council of the State of Illinois with pass-through federal funds from July 2014 through June 2017. As of July 2017, those federal funds were not awarded to any Teen Court in Illinois. Contributions from generous individuals, businesses and community organizations since July 2017 ensured that Teen Court has continued to serve the needs of youthful offenders.

Mailing address: 12 S. 2nd St., Belleville, IL 62220

Phone number: 618-235-8300

Website: teencourtfoundationscc.com

Breese

Community Link

What does your charity/organization do? Community Link offers opportunities for growth and independence for individuals with developmental disabilities. We accomplish this through a person-centered approach, providing participants with a place to live, education, independent living skills, and employment that enriches their lives and empowers them to advocate for themselves.

How can people help? Monetary gifts are Community Link’s greatest need currently. https://commlink.org/ways-to-give/giveWe have Wish Lists - You can purchase items that have been chosen by our individual CILAs, our First Step program, our production department and our West facility. Donating directly to a home or facility helps keep our costs down.

Our 1st Step program is looking for anyone who may be interested in adopting a local family for Christmas this year. We have families of all sizes who have filled out their wants and needs, and are looking for assistance. If you are interested, please contact Robin at RobinK@commlink.org or at 618-526-3960.

To find out more about Community Link’s giving options, please contact the Development Department at (618) 526-3989 or email MichelleD@commlink.org.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? As opportunities to connect with each other and our community grow, so do our needs for transportation, staff, and resources. With the generosity of our supporters, we continue to create a community where everyone is valued for their presence and contributions.

Mailing address: 1665 N. Fourth St., P.O. Box 157, Breese, IL 62230

Phone number: 618-526-8800

Website: commlink.org

Collinsville

Children’s Dyslexia Center – Southern Illinois

What does your charity/organization do? Dyslexia is estimated to affect over 2 million children in the U.S. These children typically have average or above average intelligence. However, if their dyslexia cause academic problems, it can lead to emotional and self-esteem issues throughout their lives.

Since 2002, the Southern Illinois Center has been providing tutoring to children by highly educated tutors free of charge. Specialized training in the Orton-Gillingham method has also been provided free of charge. Learn more about how the Children’s Dyslexia Center – Southern Illinois has impacted the lives of children in your community by visiting readwithdyslexia.com.

How can people help? You can:

Attend, volunteer, or join our board of governors to help us create and host fundraising events. Our fundraisers are most successful with your help.

Donate center supplies: particularly copy paper, red expo markers, paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, paper masks.

Give the gift of reading. What do you give to someone who has everything? You can give the gift of reading by donating to the center. Visit readwithdyslexia.com and use our PayPal account to donate online and to find out how to make donations by mail.

Over 90% of sponsorship income goes directly to providing tutoring-related services for children with dyslexia. You can be confident your commitment is going where it should go — to the children who need it most.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? Donations to support the Children’s Dyslexia Center – Southern Illinois are greatly needed and appreciated. The free one-to-one individualized tutoring for each child is estimated to cost our center approximately $5,000 per child per year. We also train, free of charge, community members who have a bachelor’s degree or higher and who love to work with children one-on-one. This is at an estimated cost of $6,000 per trainee. These trainees become certified as Dyslexia Practitioner 1.

Your donation to our 501c3 nonprofit center will be acknowledged with a letter of appreciation for your tax records. We have numerous fundraisers throughout the year, so please check out our yearlong calendar of events for 2023-2024 located at readwithdyslexia.com. We hope to continue to plan and execute fun, family friendly events so the community at large can support children who want to learn to read but are struggling to do so.

Mailing address: 417 W. Main St., Collinsville, IL 62234

Phone number: 618-223-1308

Website: readwithdyslexia.com

Collinsville Food Pantry

What does your charity/organization do? Clients must be Collinsville residents and they get to shop two times per month with our client-choice shopping experience on Tuesdays 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., and Fridays 9-11 a.m.

They offer their Tote Me Home program, a weekend meal package for students in the Collinsville Unit 10 School District, which is now well over 200 students per week. During the summer months a tote bag of food is also provided to selected children in the summer program at St. John EUCC.

SOS Soup Kitchen: The Spirit of Sharing Soup Kitchen provides a hot meal every Tuesday at First United Presbyterian Church and the last Tuesday of the month at First United Methodist Church. We also serve every Thursday at St. John’s UCC. There is no cost and no requirements. Just come as you are and enjoy the free meal and fellowship every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 5 - 6:30 pm.

Utility assistance and housing rental assistance is available on a case-by-case basis, other resources for health care, dental, nutrition, employment services and food stamp application services are now offered through informational vendors that set up in the pantry during service hours.

How can people help? The services are provided through generous donations from local businesses, organizations, churches and individuals giving to the Collinsville Food Pantry. You can make a difference in the community by partaking in giving opportunities with us. Call 618-346-1861.

Drop-Off times for donations are Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to noon or Tuesday evening 4-5 p.m.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? The Collinsville Food Pantry needs community support to continually provide quality services to those that are struggling and in need of assistance.

Mailing address: 2009 Mall St., Collinsville, IL 62234

Phone number: 618-346-1861

Website: collinsvillefoodpantry.org

Making a Difference

What does your charity/organization do? We feed, clothe, and minister to everyone. From time to time everyone of us needs help whether you are living check to check or homeless on the street we will do what we can to help. We don’t have any income or zip code requirements so If you are looking for clothing, food or hygiene let us know and if we don’t currently have it in stock we can point you to resources to help you out. We cannot help with anything financially at this time.

How can people help? Visit our website at makingadifferencestl.org or check us out on Facebook at facebook.com/becausetheymatter for more info. We are always looking to partner up with churches, businesses and other organizations.

Making a Difference is a small 501(c)3 non-profit trying to make some changes in our little corner of the world. Our dedicated volunteers focus on the homeless and those in need in the Metro East. Our mission is to provide community outreach & help our less fortunate friends with everyday items that most of us take for granted whether it’s food, clothes, basic necessities or resources. Something small to us can be huge to them and we want to make a difference in their lives.

You can also send monetary donation via VenMo- MADSTL or Cash App -$becausetheymatter

Why should people give to your charity/organization? Our charity is run on 100% donations; we have no paid staff on hand as we are all volunteers. Check out our website or Facebook to see how we are Making A Difference in our community!

Phone number: 618-719-5118 or email: MakingADifferenceSTL@gmail.com

Website: makingadifferencestl.org

East St. Louis

Catholic Urban Programs

What does your charity/organization do? Guided by the principles of Catholic social teaching, CUP advances human dignity, remediates the effects of poverty, and empowers people to become self-sufficient through crisis intervention, housing security, and out-of-school time programs.

Our vision is to break the cycle of poverty and rekindle hope in those they serve.

Programs/Services include Crisis Intervention, Out of School Time with sites throughout East St. Louis, Food Pantry and Housing Security.

How can people help? Please consider a donation to CUP’s Amazon Wish List to support their daily food pantry, shelter needs, and other crisis intervention and out of school time efforts: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1VS08BRPQ6QJV/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex

As you are out shopping this holiday season consider picking up a basic need for our clients. Donations can be dropped off at the HUB 7 Vieux Carre Dr East St. Louis. Interested in hosting a supply drive? Email kfrawley@catholicurbanprograms.org

Why should people give to your charity/organization? When you support Catholic Urban Programs, you are supporting:

Holy Angels Shelter, our 18 bed women & children’s shelter. We currently have 7 children, 9 adults, and we expect 2 new families any day.

The HUB, where we meet our clients’ basic needs through crisis intervention including our pantry program, HUB Foods, case management services, and counseling services.

The Griffin Center Out of School Time programs where we serve over 100 children each day at 6 East St. Louis Housing Authority sites and our newest site at Henry Raab School in Belleville District 118.

Your donation, no matter the size, means everything to our team at CUP and the clients we serve: https://catholicurbanprograms.org/give/

Mailing address: 7 Vieux Carre Drive, East St. Louis, IL 62203

Phone number: 618-398-5616

Website: www.catholicurbanprograms.org

Metro-East

Operation Homefront’s Holiday Toy Drive







What does your charity/organization do? Operation Homefront field offices and Dollar Tree Inc. are teaming up again, for the 17th year, to assist military families and ease the financial burden by collecting toys through Nov. 30 to be distributed to the children of junior- and mid-grade (E1-E6) service members and their families. The program distributed more than $5.9 million worth of Dollar Tree toys to military families nationwide in 2022.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year.

Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

How can people help? Dollar Tree shoppers can purchase toys and place them in collection boxes set up in the stores. People can also get involved by setting up their own collection bins in their offices, businesses, churches or schools; collecting toys and gift cards; becoming a Dollar Tree volunteer to pick up donated toys; helping to distribute the toys or making a monetary donation to Operation Homefront online. More information on Operation Homefront’s Holiday Toy Drive is available at operationhomefront.net/holidaytoys.

Why should people give to your charity/organization? “The holidays can be a very stressful time for many American families, but particularly so for our nation’s military families, many who may be far from loved ones and struggling to make ends meet,” said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray Jr., President & CEO of Operation Homefront.

Website: OperationHomefront.org/HolidayToys