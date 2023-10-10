It's the season for giving ... and taking, as porch piracy returns

Here comes the holiday season ... and the porch pirates.

Local Facebook groups have been lighting up recently with videos of thieves stealing from online shoppers. Local police are not surprised and urged residents to contact police even if smaller items are stolen.

"Keep your eyes open," urged Bensalem police Lt. William McVey. "If you see someone suspicious, call the police. If you see someone on someone’s porch, please call 911."

When thefts happen, many online shoppers merely call the company. But police need that information, too, McVey said.

In Upper Bucks County, police have reported porch pirates following delivery drivers door-to-door. And incidents will only grow with the coming shopping season.

More: Assault charges filed, suspect identified in motorcycle road rage incident by City Hall

More: Lower Makefield looks to crack case, stop egg vandals. Here's the community alert

More: Amazon Prime Day starts early Tuesday, kicking off holiday shopping. Here's what to know

In 2022, an estimated 260 million packages were stolen nationwide, according to a report from SafeWise, an online security firm. The agency believes at least three out of 10 Americans have been victims of porch piracy.

In response, a number of companies now sell secure package delivery boxes for your front porch. Porch piracy has resulted in the sales of millions of front door security cameras. Yet there are other, less expensive options.

Speak with your neighbors and ask them to help with packages, police say. Find out when packages will be delivered and try to be home.

Consider signing up for delivery notifications. Amazon typically offers automatic notifications. However, you can also sign-up for notifications from FedEx, the United Postal Service, and UPS. Amazon and others also now have lockers where you can pick-up items hours after delivery.

And federal lawmakers have taken some steps to address the problem.

In 2022, 89 members of Congress co-sponsored a proposed Porch Pirates Act, which would increase the legal penalties for stealing packages delivered by commercial outlets such as Amazon. Such thefts are covered by state and local laws while the theft of government mail is a federal offense.

The Porch Pirates Act never went to a vote despite support from lawmakers Madeline Dean, D-4 of Montgomery County, and Brendan Boyle, D-2 of Philadelphia.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County police say be careful with home deliveries