Season for Sharing grant helps survivors of domestic violence

A domestic violence awareness tree is displayed at A New Leaf. Survivors, staff, volunteers and community members share personal experiences and leave positive messages on leaves.

Last year's Season for Sharing grant helped A New Leaf support 15,445 domestic and sexual violence survivors in the community. It provided direct services to survivors including safe shelter, social services, employment and education support and parenting and life skills workshops.

Since 1971, A New Leaf has served marginalized families, children and adults experiencing homelessness, domestic violence and behavioral health challenges.

A New Leaf anticipates that it will work with approximately 30,000 individuals this year through the more than 30 programs that are offered. The group serves a variety of other populations including veterans, individuals who were formerly incarcerated, have substance addictions, limited education, and physical disabilities.

“A New Leaf has been providing domestic violence services in the community for more than 35 years and is incredibly grateful for Season for Sharing’s partnership that has created long-term and meaningful change for adults and children who are survivors of domestic and sexual violence," said A New Leaf's Paula Kipp.

Last year, the group received a $40,000 grant from the Arizona Republic-sponsored Season for Sharing. In total, $2.1 million went to 176 organizations that help children and families, teachers and students and older Arizonans. This year's fundraising campaign continues through Jan. 31.

What needs and basic services is your organization providing? Programs that promote social and economic health and stability. Services include emergency shelter, supportive housing, domestic and sexual violence support, financial empowerment, behavioral and primary health care, foster care, early childhood education and family preservation.

What does Season for Sharing mean for our community? It has helped save lives by providing safety that protects victims, the tools and resources that are necessary for survivors to regain independence and the support that empowers them to end the cycle of abuse for themselves and their children.

How do you gauge success? Our goal is to provide domestic violence survivors with immediate safety followed by continuous support services and the resources needed for individuals and families to overcome any experienced trauma and to gain the skills needed to maintain long-term safety, stability and independence.

According to surveys of families and individuals served they reported in these three areas:

97% of adults reported knowing how to plan for their continued safety

93% of adults reported an increase in knowledge of community services

100% of adults reported having regained control of their lives

What are your organization’s greatest needs? Funding to support services and specific assistance for clients. Donations of gift cards for grocery stores, convenience stores and Walmart are always a need for families and individuals.

Are there any obstacles or challenges your organization must work through? Filling staff positions is a major challenge. We are working to address this by increasing compensation rates and offering hiring and retention bonuses. These measures increase program costs but are necessary for ensuring services are available and effective for people in need.

Share a story that aligns with your organization’s mission? One of the women in our program left an abusive relationship along with her 3-month-old son. She learned about A New Leaf’s domestic violence services and court advocacy program. The program helps survivors by providing guidance and emotional support to apply for court orders, which can ensure long-term safety. The woman obtained an order of protection and begin her recovery. She went on to find a job, get a place of her own and enrolled into college. She graduated from the University of Arizona and enrolled into law school.

