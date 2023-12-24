How Season for Sharing helps nonprofit food banks keep Arizonans fed all year

As a retiree living alone in Mesa, Carl Clement, 66, starts to worry when his bills pile up. He does the best he can, he said. But he needed extra support to make the first Thanksgiving dinner hosted at his home special.

Without the holiday food box he received from United Food Bank, Clement said he would not have been able to create the meal that brought his family together.

"It's almost like it brought me to tears," Clement said. "I feel grateful for the people that donate this stuff. And then just having family and friends there that are grateful for everything provided as well."

United Food Bank works year-round to ensure people have nutritious food. The organization received support from The Arizona Republic's 2022-23 Season for Sharing campaign to feed thousands of food-insecure children. The Mesa nonprofit received $10,000 toward its KIDS L.I.F.E. program.

Readers of The Arizona Republic raised more than $1.6 million for 158 Arizona nonprofits during the 2022-23 Season for Sharing campaign. Several of these nonprofits are helping nourish Arizonans during the holiday season and beyond, including:

AZCEND received $10,000 to provide 10,000 food boxes to hungry children, adults and families in Chandler.

Flagstaff Family Food Center received $7,500 to support the distribution of 8 million pounds of food in rural communities across northern Arizona.

Tempe Community Action Agency received $10,000 to reduce food insecurity among 750 vulnerable older adults by providing 70,000 nutritious meals at senior centers and delivering them to homes.

Midwest Food Bank in Gilbert received $7,500 to give more than 12,500 food packs to low-income students experiencing food insecurity.

Valley View Community Food Bank

With both arthritis and high blood pressure, it's difficult for Irene Infante to hold a job. Infante said her condition worsened when her oldest son, 31, died two years ago. She takes three different heart medications, she said.

Infante's disability checks help cover her bills and care for her children at home. But before a friend recommended the Valley View Food Bank's monthly food box program, managing expenses was a day-to-day struggle, Infante said.

"If I did have to pay a bill, I'd have to pull it from their food," Infante said.

The Sun City food bank received $10,000 to help people like Infante be supplied with food every month. Valley View also hosts a Christmas toy drive to "not only feed people but give them a good holiday," said Amy Tekulve, the food bank's marketing director.

The holidays have not been the same for Infante's family since her son died, she said. But Valley View's toy drive has helped keep the Christmas spirit alive for her 13-year-old twins, she said.

Volunteers at Valley View Community Food Bank help to assemble food boxes for families on Dec. 18, 2023, in Sun City.

Kitchen on the Street

Sabrina Valdez and her four children lived in a shelter for several months this year after escaping domestic violence. The nonprofit Kitchen on the Street helped them move into their own place more quickly, she said.

Thanks to the partnership between Washington Elementary School District and Kitchen on the Street, three of Valdez's kids came home from school with snacks and fresh food for the weekend. Although Valdez was able to keep her employment as a social worker, she does not have a car. That means she did not have an easy way to pick up food assistance boxes, she said.

"I would have stayed in the situation (shelter) much longer than I needed to be because I would have spent my resources trying to feed us," Valdez said. "They allowed me to save and save more."

Kitchen on the Street received $7,500 from Season for Sharing to provide more than 15,000 meals to children dealing with food insecurity. Amanda Quine, a Washington Elementary School District social worker, said these meals are "monumental" in helping students and their families get by when school is not in session.

"It's just one less thing that parents have to worry about," Quine said.

Foundation for Senior Living

Terri Cass was thriving at age 85. She lived independently, volunteered and cooked for herself.

That lasted until around a year ago, she said, when she fell and broke several bones. As a result, Cass left behind the life she built in New Jersey to live with her son and daughter-in-law in Peoria.

Cass said she loves spending time with her family but would have had a more difficult time adjusting to life in Arizona without the warm welcome she received from Foundation for Senior Living. She visits the foundation's Peoria Senior Center twice weekly to eat lunch in the dining hall, do crafts and play bingo with friends.

"I can be joyous and kind and generous to everybody because I'm blessed," Cass said. "There's always something to do; there's always something to look forward to."

Foundation for Senior Living in Phoenix received $11,250 from Season for Sharing to help provide 700 low-income seniors in Wickenburg and Peoria with hot meals.

