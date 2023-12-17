Season for Sharing: Horizons program combats summer learning loss

Summer break can be an exciting time for kids, but can also lead to learning loss.

Horizons at St. Richard’s Episcopal School has been combatting that summer slide for 25 years.

The tuition-free, six-week academic and enrichment program enrolls about 150 kids each summer from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade with the goal of making learning gains.

The program is unique in Indianapolis, said Executive Director AmySue Bacon, because it provides both academic instruction in reading and math from licensed teachers and enrichment activities such as class projects, field trips and swimming.

It’s not summer school. It’s not summer camp. It’s both — and much more, said Nancy Pertuz Romero, whose 9-year-old daughter, Preciosa, has attended Horizons for the past three summers.

“They make the kids feel like family,” she said.

Students must be eligible for free and reduced school lunch to qualify for the program and students are encouraged to return each summer. Horizons also hosts activities and provides resources to participating families year-round.

There’s also a social-emotional learning component and the program has a licensed counselor on staff, Bacon said.

“What sets us apart from other programs is the way we approach the whole child,” Bacon said. “We make a partnership with the families that we work with for up to 10 to 12 years of their children's lives.”

Pertuz Romero, a single mother who uses a wheelchair, said the program’s field trips and swim lessons have provided her daughter with opportunities she wouldn’t have otherwise.

Pertuz Romero, who grew up in Colombia, said she struggles to support her daughter at school because of her limited English. But she has seen her daughter make huge learning gains through Horizons.

In fact, Preciosa qualified this year for the Sidener Academy, the city’s only public school for high-ability students.

“My favorite part is that even though we have a lot of fun, we still learn,” Preciosa, who is in third grade, said.

Her mom said Preciosa’s confidence has soared right alongside her test scores. That progress, however, came under threat in May. Preciosa was playing with friends at Martin Luther King Jr. Park near her home when gunfire erupted.

“My mom told me, ‘Let’s get out of here,’” Preciosa said. “I actually had to run with one of my roller skates and then leave the rest of my things behind.”

Police found more than 40 shell casings, the result of a shootout between someone in a vehicle and a group on the basketball court. Miraculously, nobody was injured.

Staff at Horizons noticed a difference in Preciosa when she returned this summer, Pertuz Romero said. She hid behind her mom’s wheelchair as they welcomed her back. She seemed shy and scared.

Preciosa was able to get counseling through the program. She said it helped a lot. Her mom said she has seen her daughter’s confidence return.

“It’s more than a simple class,” Pertuz Romero said, “They want to make sure the kids are good mentally and physically.”

What is your organization's mission?

Horizons at St. Richard’s promotes educational equity by creating resources and experiences to inspire a joy of learning for our students outside of traditional school time. The goal is to support students in making learning gains rather than experiencing learning loss.

How many people do you serve?

Horizons serves about 150 students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade each summer. It also hires 10 high schoolers who are former students as summer interns.

What is your organization’s No. 1 need?

The program’s top need is monetary donations. Horizons charges only a $30 enrollment fee, but hires licensed teachers for each grade level, making it expensive to operate. Tax-deductible contributions can be made through the program’s website: horizonsindy.org.

How can people get involved?

Those interested in contributing or volunteering can get in touch through the program’s website: horizonsindy.org.

IndyStar Season for Sharing

The shared mission of IndyStar’s Our Children initiative and annual Season for Sharing campaign is to harness the power of journalism to make a difference in the lives of Central Indiana youth.

Indiana’s third-grade reading assessment, known as IREAD-3, showed one in five Hoosier students — over 14,000 children — cannot read by the end of third grade. That’s why, with this year’s campaign, we’re focusing on the importance of reading as a foundation for lifelong success. Funds raised by this campaign will be awarded to initiatives promoting reading and literacy in Central Indiana.

Join us in giving at indystar.com/ocdonate. If you prefer to send a check, please mail it to: Central Indiana Community Foundation, Attn: Our Children, 615 N. Alabama St., Suite 300, Indianapolis, IN 46204. You can also text SHARING to 80888.

About Horizons at St. Richard's Episcopal School

Address: 33 E. 33rd St.

Phone: 317-926-0425 ext. 130

Email: horizons@sresdragons.org

Website: horizonsindy.org

