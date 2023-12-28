Season for Sharing: Indy Reads wants to teach the whole family to read

Sarah Guthrie Bright, an instructor of adult learners in Indy Reads' Literacy Foundations and High School Equivalency classes, gives a quick lesson on contractions Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2023, during a foundations class at their location along Virginia Avenue in Indianapolis. The class is aimed towards adults seeking to improve their reading and writing skills.

Danny Woods is reading about genetically modified foods, how scientists took the DNA of a fish and injected it into a tomato plant's DNA to make it frost-resistant as part of a failed experiment.

His goal isn't a career in agriculture or botany. Woods, who is middle-aged, wants to be a counselor for people recovering from drug and alcohol abuse, something he has experience in as a volunteer mentor.

"One thing we try to teach is acceptance: Accept people for who they are," he said.

But first Woods has to earn his High School Equivalency. So, he attends two classes a week at Indy Read's Literacy Foundation class. The students in the class span decades in age and fall across all grades-reading levels. Some are just starting out with three letter-words.

Indy Reads has been in the city for decades as a library, book store, school, event planner and community space.

But at the core of its mission, the nonprofit exists to help anyone of any age start or improve their reading at no charge. Some of those they help are products of American public education, which has long struggled with a serious gap between wealthy and middle-class white students who succeed and lower-income students of color who struggle.

In addition, Indy Reads services immigrants who are learning English and those who did not receive the education they needed to succeed, said Ruba Marshood, the CEO of Indy Reads.

"Most of our students are marginalized linguistically," she said. "They are from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. They are immigrants. They are people for whom the K-12 system did not serve them well."

When schools fail

Michael Thomaston was late to Tuesday's Literacy Foundations class because the bus he took from the northside is unreliable. He eventually took a Lyft to the Indy Reads classrooms in Fountain Square.

Thomaston has been coming to Indy Reads since he graduated from high school in 2018. Although he has a diploma, he felt he didn't get the education he needed.

"I got tired of not understanding what stuff was. I wanted to get an extra boost," he said. "I didn't want to go through life without learning how to read, write or spell. I want to learn a little bit of math."

The Gen Z'er wants to go to college and then work in the gaming industry.

During the class, Sarah Guthrie-Bright helped Thomaston read a holiday article about gingerbread houses. She works with her students on pronunciations, comprehension and grammar.

"Sound it out. What's the the second part?" She asked.

"Pop," he answered.

"And the first?" she asked.

"Loll? Lolli. Lollipop."

More than just classes

Indy Reads moved into Fountain Square in 2021, combining its classroom space with the book store and offices.

Families stop by on rainy Friday mornings for story time and some breakfast pastries.

The storytelling nook is near the banned bookshelf — stacked with books with stories about LGBTQ communities ("Gender Queer: A Memoir") and fictional revolutionary heroes ("Hunger Games").

The group also ran an event this summer called Reading on the Plaza, encouraging passersby to pick up a free book and read.

Cat Cardwell, the community and family program director at Indy Reads, said the organization will plan more events now that the city has come out of the quarantine years of the pandemic. Indy Reads also plans to expand its class offerings.

Next year, the organization will start a tutoring program where adult learners and their children can learn at the same time in separate classes.

"Transportation and childcare are some of the biggest things that adults have trouble with," said Cardwell. "So if you can come to class from 5:30 to 8:30, bring your kids, we can have someone trained to work here at the same time — great! We can focus on all ages."

What is your organization's mission?

Indy Read's mission is to provide opportunities so that adults and their families can feel empowered to fulfill their potential. The organization has adult literacy and math classes as well as community events and family programming.

How many people do you serve?

Indy Reads has taught 300 adults over the last two years. Last year, Indy Reads also provided programming for more than 2,200 participants.

What is your organization’s No. 1 need?

Financial donations are important to ensure the organization can continue providing adult education classes.

How can people get involved?

People who want to support the organization can go to Indyreads.org/donate and volunteer. Volunteers work in the classrooms teaching literacy and in the bookstore.

IndyStar Season for Sharing

The shared mission of IndyStar’s Our Children initiative and annual Season for Sharingcampaign is to harness the power of journalism to make a difference in the lives of Central Indiana youth.

Indiana’s third-grade reading assessment, known as IREAD-3, showed one in fiveHoosier students — more than 14,000 children — cannot read by the end of third grade.That’s why, with this year’s campaign, we’re focusing on the importance of reading as afoundation for lifelong success. Funds raised by this campaign will be awarded toinitiatives promoting reading and literacy in Central Indiana.

Join us in giving at indystar.com/ocdonate. If you prefer to send a check, please mailit to: Central Indiana Community Foundation, Attn: Our Children, 615 N. Alabama St.,Suite 300, Indianapolis, IN 46204. You can also text SHARING to 80888.

About Indy Reads

Address: 1066 Virginia Ave.

Phone: 317-384-1496

Website: indyreads.org

Binghui Huang can be reached at 317-385-1595 and Bhuang@gannett.com

