Season for Sharing: Kids at Christamore House work together to learn life skills

Makeda Starks has watched kids learn to recognize letters, enjoy the adventures of Pete the Cat and giggle at the antics of Captain Underpants.

Most importantly, Christamore House's director of youth services has watched them take these learning journeys together. Supportive groups, she said, make a big difference.

"The children have more people to lean on," Starks said. "They don't have to be embarrassed not to know. I think it makes them feel a lot more comfortable and better when they have peers that are going through the same things."

At the Haughville-based Christamore House, helping kids become better readers is a key part of its mission to teach them to become self-sufficient. More recently, the nonprofit has developed a reading mentorship program that pairs younger students with older ones in high school and college.

Children arrive after school to settle in before snacks at Christamore House Family and Community Center in Indianapolis on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

"During their time together, the students can read aloud to their mentor, listen to their mentor read, and do fun activities that will enhance their reading foundation," Executive Director La'Toya Pitts told IndyStar in an email.

Other programs help kids develop myriad skills through early childhood, after-school and summer education components. While anyone can sign up for childcare programs, Christamore House picks up youth at schools in the near west-side area unless the bus can drop kids off at the nonprofit, Starks said. Christamore House, which began in 1905, also provides services like utility assistance that help Haughville families, she said.

Math, science, creative arts, homework tutoring, character-building and fitness are among the nonprofit's focus areas. Sessions combine fun with life skills, too — like offering open-gym times and camping trips along with college tours and job-application help. Educators also look for opportunities to provide resources that fuel kids' interests.

"If we have kids that are interested in barbering, we'll bring in a barber and give those types of workshops — just things to empower them and help them to stay off the street and find things that help them to be successful and self-motivated," Starks said.

What is your organization's mission?

Through programs for youth, families and seniors, Christamore House gives people tools to be self-sufficient and, in doing so, helps strengthen the community in Haughville and the near west side. The organization provides most programs for free and keeps fees low for those that aren't.

How many people do you serve?

More than 2,500.

What is your organization’s No. 1 need?

Unrestricted funding.

Christamore House is located in Haughville.

How can people get involved?

To volunteer or donate, visit Christamore House or go to christamorehouse.org.

IndyStar Season for Sharing

The shared mission of IndyStar’s Our Children initiative and annual Season for Sharing campaign is to harness the power of journalism to make a difference in the lives of Central Indiana youth.

Indiana’s third-grade reading assessment, known as IREAD-3, showed one in five Hoosier students — over 14,000 children — cannot read by the end of third grade. That’s why, with this year’s campaign, we’re focusing on the importance of reading as a foundation for lifelong success. Funds raised by this campaign will be awarded to initiatives promoting reading and literacy in Central Indiana.

Join us in giving at indystar.com/ocdonate. If you prefer to send a check, please mail it to: Central Indiana Community Foundation, Attn: Our Children, 615 N. Alabama St., Suite 300, Indianapolis, IN 46204. You can also text SHARING to 80888.

