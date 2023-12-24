Season for Sharing: Paws & Think helps kids read by giving them the best listeners — dogs

PJ Kelly rubs the therapy dog's thick, white fur as he breezes through "Piglet Comes Home," the book he'd picked to read that day.

The 8-year-old has always loved stories and enjoys finding new books at Barnes & Noble, but he had little confidence in his reading skills. His mother said he used to open a book, see all the words, and get intimidated.

But on that November afternoon in the programming room at the Brownsburg Public Library, with Cooper lounging next to him on a blanket, PJ got through the pages with more confidence than he did a year ago, when he started with the Paws to Read program, his mother Shannon Gaughan-Kelly said.

PJ Kelly, 8, reads to Paws and Think therapy dog Cooper and handler Sid Zachary on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, after meeting IndyStar for an interview at Brownsburg Public Library. Paws and Think is a program where children can practice their reading in front of therapy dogs, which creates a more welcoming, less intimidating environment.

The idea behind the program is simple: Children can improve their literacy, comprehension and communication skills by practicing their reading in front of the world's least judgmental listeners: dogs. Even the simple act of petting a dog while reading, like what PJ did that day, helps reduce kids' anxiety, Gaughan-Kelly said.

"Ultimately, we want them to learn to read. There's a vicious cycle with a struggling reader: If they don't like it, they don't do it. If they don't do it, they don't get better," said Gaughan-Kelly, who's also a program coordinator for Paws & Think, Inc., an Indianapolis nonprofit that administers the program.

Once a reluctant reader, PJ is now more excited about reading, she said.

"When I say, 'You want to go to the library and read to the dog?' he says, 'Oh yeah!' And he goes on to find a book to read," Gaughan-Kelly said.

PJ said he likes reading to a dog. He also likes that Cooper is "fuzzy."

Paws to Read is one several programs by Paws & Think, whose mission is to make the community a better place "one wagging tail at a time," said Ashleigh Coster, the organization's executive director. And they achieve this by allowing human and canine help and heal each other through the intrinsic bond they share.

The organization relies on an army of human and canine volunteers. Coster said 150 owners or handlers, along with their trained pooches, volunteer their time to "extend a helping paw" to those who could use a dog's companionship to get through a tough time in their lives and, in PJ's case, to overcome his reluctance to read.

They go to schools and libraries in Indianapolis and many of the surrounding suburbs to help children become better readers. They go to hospitals and nursing homes to brighten patients' days and help them forget about their pain. They visit colleges and universities during exam seasons to help students forget about their stress.

"Our volunteers are an invaluable part of our organization," Coster said. "Their dedication and commitment allow us to extend our reach into the heart of the community," Coster said.

One of those volunteer therapy teams is Cooper, a 4-year-old English cream golden retriever, and his handler, Sid Zachary.

Zachary and his wife, Deb, retired six years ago. He was a home builder and she was a nurse, and they both wanted to give back to the community. So instead of traveling, Sid Zachary said they got Cooper and trained him to become a therapy dog. Sid Zachary became a registered handler with Paws and Think, and Deb Zachary is his "escort." That means when they're visiting hospitals, Deb Zachary gets permission from patients and introduces the therapy team.

Gayle Hutchens founded Paws and Think in 2001 after her husband was diagnosed with a serious illness. The nurse, teacher and entrepreneur was looking for an endeavor that involved "kids, animals or healing," according to the nonprofit's website.

The nonprofit also has a weeklong program that helps change the lives of shelter dogs and at-risk youth by pairing them together. Volunteers help high-school and middle-school students or youths at juvenile detention centers train shelter dogs, and at the end of the program, the dogs are marketed for adoption.

"It's dual purpose," Coster said. "The shelter dogs are learning some of their basic commands ... Young people are building self-esteem, resiliency and leadership skill, all the great life lessons, while really, the shelter dogs are learning the same thing."

Hutchens died in 2011. But her creation has continued to help thousands of Hoosiers in Central Indiana, many of whom are children.

"We're able to bring our therapy dogs and youth canine teams into some of the hardest challenges that an individual maybe dealing with," Coster said. "If we can just play a small part in making their day a little bit brighter, or their week or their month ... to bring a smile on someone's worst days."

What is your organization's mission?

"Our mission is to improve lives through the power of the human-dog connection. We believe that dogs have a unique ability to bring comfort, joy, and healing to people from all walks of life," Coster said.

How many people do you serve?

Since 2013, the nonprofit's youth-canine program has saved more than 375 shelter dogs and impacted the lives of 715 at-risk and incarcerated youths, according to Paws and Think's community impact report. Last year alone, the organization's programs have touched more than 65,000 lives, and its volunteers have donated more than 6,500 hours of service.

What is your organization’s No. 1 need?

Paws and Think is a small nonprofit that relies heavily on volunteers, and it's always recruiting people to get involved.

How can people get involved?

Visit pawsandthink.org to apply to volunteer or to make donations.

