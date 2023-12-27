Season for Sharing: Peer Solutions works to prevent child abuse, empower metro Phoenix youth

Since 1996, Peer Solutions has focused on child abuse prevention in metro Phoenix by engaging young people in peer-to-peer programming.

"We create future generations committed to building communities free from harm," a statement the nonprofit provided to The Arizona Republic stated.

Peer Solutions serves 15 sites weekly in central, south and west Phoenix and Tempe. The organization reaches 5,000 adults and over 16,000 young people ages 11-25 annually. About 79% of participants identify as low-income, and more than 70% identify as Hispanic or Latino.

Peer Solutions received $7,500 from the 2022-23 Season for Sharing campaign. This funding helped the organization provide stipends, food, water and program supplies. It was one of more than 150 Arizona nonprofits that received $1.6 million from readers of The Arizona Republic as part of the 2022-23 campaign.

Peer Solution's responses to The Republic's questionnaire have been edited for length and clarity.

What is the goal of your organization?

Our goal is to address and prevent the root causes of child abuse by interrupting the cycle of harm and modifying societal norms and policies to permanently create stable and nurturing environments. We do this through our mission: peers working with peers to make the world a better place. Programming is youth-led and developed to create future generations of leaders committed to building safe, equitable and respectful communities free from child abuse. Several students refer to Peer Solutions as their family because, for many of them, this is the first time they feel part of a community that is safe, loving and nurturing.

Youth-led solutions reverse normalized harm while building a better world. We are not just instructing our youth on how to respond to shifting landscapes; we are developing the landscape architects of the future.

How do you gauge your success?

Peer Solutions has a 28-year history of building and maintaining authentic relationships with families, schools, communities and governments. Youth and adults who participated in programming in the past are still connected today as volunteers, board members, current staff and community leaders.

Peer Solutions has pre- and post-assessments for youth, families and service providers that are tracked over time. Program evaluations from October showed that all participants in Peer Solutions' Trauma-Informed Primary Prevention Certification program would recommend the training to colleagues. Other assessment data from October showed that 85% of middle school students feel more connected to adults in their lives since joining Peer Solutions, and 95% of family members reported their Peer Solutions student is more committed to school performance.

What vision does your organization have for the future?

Our vision is safety, equity and respect normalized in our hearts, homes, schools, workplaces, communities, governments and planet. This is a world free from harm — free from child abuse, domestic and sexual violence, animal abuse, and more.

What are your organization’s greatest needs?

One of our greatest needs is meeting the basic and emotional needs of the youth we serve. Many students and their families lack necessities such as water, hygiene products and food. When a child’s basic needs are not met, their ability to do well in school is negatively impacted. In addition, the amount of stress on families, schools, businesses, communities and governments has compounded over the past several years due to COVID-19. The result is an increase in harm to self and others, including a mental health crisis for youth and adults. Peer Solutions strives to meet the basic and emotional needs of these students, but funding is limited.

What do you want people to know about your organization?

Peer Solutions was founded by and for the communities we serve. Activities are youth-led and developed, intergenerational, year-round, and evidence-driven. We address and prevent the root causes of child abuse by cultivating the opposite. Youth are the solution, not the problem.

We empower young people to survive multiple challenges while thriving and encouraging others to do the same. This results in halting the cycle of harm while investing in healthy families and, therefore, communities for generations.

What inspires the work of your organization?

The youth and families we serve. Youth-led efforts are where we find the most effective solutions. Although the youth we serve have experienced extremely disproportionate rates of harm, they are leaders and facilitators who go beyond the call of duty. They are excellent role models for younger students who look up to them and will someday be a paid peer leader themselves.

