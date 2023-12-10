Season for Sharing: United Way helps third graders pass IREAD and develop a lifelong passion

A frightened bear and buffalo are traipsing through the jungle when they come across a cave, and suddenly they hear a loud sound.

"ROOOAAAAAR!" 9-year-old Kristin Lacey acts out with gusto, looking up from the book she's reading alongside a tutor at Brookside School 54.

This half-hour session isn't just about learning to read, but reading to learn, as educators say: reading for comprehension, boosting confidence and sometimes, real-world application.

"What would you do if you got up to the edge of the cave and you heard kind of a big roar?" asks Carolyn Kingen, a retired nurse who is volunteering to help Kristin on a recent Tuesday.

"I would scream so loud!" Kristin says.

Launched in 2007, United Way of Central Indiana's ReadUP program is designed for third-graders like Kristin who might be on the cusp of falling behind or not passing their standardized reading exams and would benefit from one-on-one time with a volunteer. Student performance on these exams, the IREAD and ILEARN, have stagnated over the last three years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The third-graders in ReadUP ― about 300 this year, across schools in seven counties ― can have up to three of these sessions a week, totaling 90 minutes of the kind of undivided attention they can't always get in the classroom.

It's not just sounding out words, though there's plenty of that. It's asking questions ― like when the source of the roar turns out to be a frog, Kristin wonders how the sound a frog makes could have been so loud. And it's mentoring: talking about a birthday party last week, a fear of roller coasters, even the question of whether Santa Claus is real.

Carolyn Kingen, a volunteer with the United Way's ReadUP program, works with a student Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at Brookside Elementary School #54 in Indianapolis.

"If they're wanting to learn, they're just like little sponges," Kingen said. "All the wonderful conversations you can have with them about the book ― or perhaps not about the book."

The program does help kids pass their exams. In a study of pass rates in 2019, United Way found that participants in ReadUP were 50% more likely to pass their standardized tests, said Julie Kilger, United Way's early care and learning director. Last year, the organization found 60% of the students made a year's growth in their reading level.

But it also fosters a love for reading, and a connection between child and mentor. When Carolyn Freeman, a reading specialist with United Way, goes to the classrooms to pick up the students, everybody in the classroom hopes it's their turn ― "Me! Me! Me!" they yell, Freeman said.

"We're hoping it'll be a lifelong passion for them," she said.

Eight-year-old Nailah Cofield said she loves reading because it's fun to learn new things. On this particular day, she learned what the word "gadget" meant by reading a spy book. When she finished that book and her tutor suggested picking another one, Cofield popped out of her chair and bounced over to the book cart.

"Yes, let's pick another book!" she said.

Carolyn Freeman, who works with IPS students through United Way's ReadUP program, pulls a cart full of books Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, into a workroom inside the library at Brookside Elementary School #54 in Indianapolis. For nearly 16 years, the ReadUP program has been connecting volunteers with elementary schools to get students on track with grade-level literacy.

What is your organization's mission?

The goal of the ReadUP program is to help third-graders get on track and stay on track with grade-level reading literacy.

How many people do you serve?

This year there are about 300 students being served.

What is your organization's No. 1 need?

Volunteers. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2019, the program had 700 volunteers and could reach a thousand students. The program paused in 2020; in 2021, it resumed with just 250 volunteers.

The United Way hopes to attract 50 to 75 more volunteers this school year to better serve the students already in the program.

How can people get involved?

Go to uwci.org/readup and click "Sign me up." Volunteers commit to at least one hour per week, and can choose the school and time that works best for them.

After registering, volunteers will undergo a background check and a 45-minute virtual training session.

Contact IndyStar state government and politics reporter Kayla Dwyer at kdwyer@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter @kayla_dwyer17.

