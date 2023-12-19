Seasonal Caltrans employee arrested by FBI, El Dorado deputies. He faces federal gun charge

A seasonal Caltrans employee was arrested Saturday by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI for allegedly having a firearm as a felon at a state-operated maintenance yard.

The Sacramento FBI field office had flagged a vehicle belonging to a 31-year-old man accused of being an “armed and dangerous felon” with a no-bail warrant arrest, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. That vehicle was spotted in Meyers about 5:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies found that vehicle at a dormitory belonging to Caltrans, Caltrans spokesman Steve Nelson said in an email. It’s just across from the South Lake Tahoe maintenance station at 2243 Cornelian Drive.

The suspect is a part-time employee hired to help with winter operations, Nelson said.

He faces a federal charge weapons charge, according to booking records. Court records show he hasn’t yet been charged.

It wasn’t clear if he was on duty while getting arrested.