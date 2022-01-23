🌱 Seasonal Gas Adds $0.50/Gal? + Fake COVID-19 Testing Sites

Good morning, Los Angeles, happy National Peanut Butter Day! Let's get you all caught up to start this Monday, January 24 off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 73 Low: 49.

Here are the top stories in Los Angeles today:

Are you ready to pay 50 cents a gallon more for gasoline? As of Saturday, the cost of gasoline in L.A. County was $4.671. In comparison, it was $4.716 on November 27. However, insiders are warning of the “spring spike” that “typically brings increases averaging 50 cents a gallon.” “It's increasingly likely that Southern California gas prices will reach new record highs sometime in the next few months." (Spectrum News 1) How do you know that the South Los Angeles COVID-19 testing site is legit? If they are asking for cash, social security numbers, or IDs, they’re likely fake. We learned Saturday that officials are on the lookout for fraudulent sites. However, it is up to the individual resident to exercise caution. (ABC) Add a large dog (or two) to your household. Los Angeles County is trying to get bigger dogs (those over 35 pounds) adopted, and reduced its adoption fee to $22 through Monday, January 31. As part of the "Live Large -- Adopt a Big Dog" campaign, those who are interested in fostering a larger dog “will receive free food, supplies, and medical treatment.” The $22 gets you “microchipping, spaying or neutering and vaccinations.” (NBC) Vice President Kamala Harris made no changes to her Los Angeles visit, even though on Friday, several staff members “were close contacts with a member of the advance team who has since tested positive for COVID.” However, her office clarified that Harris wasn’t a close contact with this individual and “the staff members will not travel with the vice president on Monday.” Until then, she will stay at her Brentwood home. (My News LA) The One is a 105,000-square-foot giga mansion in Bel Air. It took ten years to build and has “a nightclub, salon, spa, 10,000-square-foot sky deck, private running track, movie theater, bowling alley and 10,000-bottle wine cellar.” Architect Paul McClean designed it, Stephen Wilson and Simone Cenedese added artistic touches, and Nile Niami built it. Its current market value is about $295 million. Initially, it was supposed to be sold at auction on February 7. However, because the property is “in court-ordered receivership for complicated real estate deals, an alternative to foreclosure,” there could be last-minute hiccups. (CNN)

Today in Los Angeles:

Brunch With Bottomless Mimosas at the Sunset Rooftop (10 AM to 2 PM)

The Santa Fe Lofts Apartments hosts a Professional Headshot Event (11 AM to 4 PM)

Fitting Out presented by Theatre West (online) (12 AM)

MAX ( Multimedia Art Expo ) at 6757 Hollywood Boulevard (2 PM to 7 PM)

Milk Crate Mondays at Melody Lounge (9 PM)

From my notebook:

Our Baldwin NHOA neighbor needs an electrician or someone who can help install Ethernet ports in the house. They can handle the network configuration, but need help running the wires and installing them into the walls. (Nextdoor)

A Figueroa King neighbor is asking for a recommendation for a quality wood fence installer. (Nextdoor)

A curious Glassell Park neighbor is wondering if anyone knows the history of the land in Glassell Park? Before the Industrial Revolution. They’ve been experiencing some spooky stuff on the land and are curious to know who lived here before. (Nextdoor)

Our NoHo Arts District Southwest neighbor lost their cat near Lankershim and Hesby. - VERY FRIENDLY. Please call 818 823 4626. 200 reward. (Nextdoor)

A Manchester Square West neighbor is looking for a women and children's shelter that takes clothing donations. (Nextdoor)

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

