Seasonal parking returns to Loch Promenade for Christmas shopping

Parking on the promenade walkway in the Isle of Man's capital has returned ahead of the Christmas period.

The seaward-side of Loch Promenade between the Gaiety Theatre and the Bottle Neck car park has been opened to vehicles for seven weeks.

The area has become a two-hour disc zone for vehicles until 9 January.

The scheme has been reintroduced ahead of Thursday's Christmas lights switch-on in Douglas, which will also mark the start of late-night shopping.

The area is a shared space for pedestrians, vehicles and cyclists

Additional designated disabled parking bays, available for up to four hours, have also been created.

A 10mph speed limit has been put in place and vehicles must be reverse parked.

A Department of Infrastructure spokesman urged motorists to use the are with care as it remained a shared space with pedestrians and cyclists.

