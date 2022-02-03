Seasonal Summer Jobs Now Available In Avon

Good morning, Avon! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Fog with rain and drizzle. High: 44 Low: 38.

Here are the top stories today in Avon:

Town Of Avon: Seasonal Summer Employment Opportunities (Avon Patch)

Town Of Avon: New Online Permit-Tracking System Launched Today! (Press Release Desk)

Mask Mandate for Schools Up for Discussion Again (NBC Connecticut)

Town Of Avon: First Friday Take Out Dinner From Avon Congregational Church: February 4 From 5 To 6:30 Pm (Avon Patch)

Today in Avon:

Girl Scouts Troop 66704 - Avon Free Public Library (5:30 PM)

College Experience - Tentative - Avon High School (6:30 PM)

Reducing Anxiety Through Meditation (Virtual Program) (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Avon Free Public Library: "Right across the street from our library - check it out if you can! 🙂" (Facebook)

Avon Free Public Library: "Travel Meetups Wednesday, February 9th @ 1:00pm (via Zoom) We travel because our life is defined by experiences. No matter whether we traveled near or far, all of those experiences helped us shape who we currently are. Join us for open d..." (Facebook)

Events:

A ZOOM event with Author Martha Hall Kelly (February 8)

Announcements:

Professional vinyl plank flooring installation (Details)

