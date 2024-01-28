Seasonal Temperatures, Drier Conditions Return After Stormy Saturday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)– The week ahead will be perfect for any outdoor plans across the Wiregrass.

Between Sunday and Friday, highs will fall between the mid 50s and the low 60s. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s. While temperatures will do some fluctuation, they will not be anywhere near as pronounced as this past week.

A cold front moved through the Wiregrass Saturday afternoon, bringing with it the potential for severe weather. For the most part, this risk did not pan out in Southeast Alabama because of low instability. The system, however, did lead to flooding-related advisories in the area, and there were severe thunderstorm warnings in the Florida Panhandle.

Behind the front, high pressure will settle to the west in Texas. It will bring in a gusty northwest breeze, but this will help drive in the cold air advection and drop our temperatures.

By Monday morning, lows will be in the low 40s while highs struggle to climb past the mid 50s. Lows Tuesday will start in the 30s and climb to the upper 50s/lower 60s.

The high will move east through Wednesday ahead of yet another cold front. By this time, highs will be in the low 60s, while lows return to the 40s. The front will be dry and not bring any heightened rainfall chances.

Behind it, lows Thursday start in the mid 30s while highs are knocked down back to the 50s.

Friday and Saturday will both have lows near the 40° mark and highs in the mid 60s. By Saturday, long range models depict a storm system approaching the Wiregrass that could bring an increased chance of rain.

There is still much uncertainty to this system, and forecast updates will be made as more information becomes available.

