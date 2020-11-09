    Advertisement

    SeaSpine: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

    CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ SeaSpine Holdings Corp. (SPNE) on Monday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its third quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

    The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

    The medical technology company posted revenue of $43.2 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in December, SeaSpine said it expects revenue in the range of $47 million to $48 million.

    SeaSpine shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.80, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

