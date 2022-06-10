Seat belt violation ends in foot chase, drug charges

Jun. 10—A routine traffic stop in Morgantown by a West Virginia State Trooper resulted in a brief foot chase and drug charges against the vehicles' driver.

Cpl. J.T. Wood stated in a criminal complaint he observed a Mitsubishi Galant traveling on South Dorsey Avenue in Morgantown shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, and noted the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Upon stopping the vehicle, Wood said the driver, identified as Ethan Tyler Chambers, 19, of Morgantown, "exited his vehicle and ran."

Wood said in the complaint that Chambers ran across Dorsey Avenue and into a wooded area. He was then taken into custody by troopers after the short foot pursuit.

According to the complaint, a K-9 unit with the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department was called to the scene and indicated drugs were in Chambers' vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and discovered about 7 grams of fentanyl, 7 grams of crack cocaine, and 14.5 grams of methamphetamine, the complaint said.

The drugs were discovered in separate bags inside a fanny pack that was found on the front passenger's seat.

A digital scale and $465 in cash were also found inside the vehicle.

Chambers is charged with three separate counts of felony possession with intent to deliver controlled substances for fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17 in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

Chambers' bond was set at $40, 000. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

TWEET @DominionPostWV