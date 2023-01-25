Seat belt violation leads to arrest of truck driver in Peru

Jan. 24—A Spencer man was charged with driving while under the influence and with several additional drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday, Jan. 19.

Indiana State Police Lieutenant T.J. Zeiser initiated the traffic stop on a 2021 Freightliner straight truck, pulling an industrial woodchipper, on U.S. 31 near Miami County Road 1150 South. The driver, identified as Todd Mills, 58, was allegedly not wearing a seat belt. While Zeiser was speaking to Mills, he noticed indicators of possible criminal activity and that Mills was possibly intoxicated.

Further investigation revealed that Mills was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine. During a search of the Freightliner, officers purportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Mills was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail to face criminal charges for allegedly operating a straight truck while under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mills was working for Wright Tree Service based in Des Moines, Iowa.

Motorists are encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911. Give your location, a description of the suspect vehicle and the direction of travel. Motorists should never follow an impaired driver.