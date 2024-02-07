Seat open on Terre Haute Human Relations Commission

Feb. 6—Terre Haute has a seat on its Human Relations Commission available for a Republican or an independent.

Last week, City Council members voted for appointees for a number of the city's boards and commissions. They were unable, however, to appoint a new member to the Human Relations Commission because no applicant met all of the requirements for the seat now open.

The council appoints three members to the Human Relations Commission, and the mayor of the city appoints the other four. Members serve three-year terms.

According to city code, no more than four appointees may be of the same political party.

Due to the current makeup of the commission, applicants for the 2024 opening must either have requested Republican ballots in the past two primaries in which they voted, or have never voted in an Indiana primary and would therefore be considered an independent.

The commission's director, Anne-Therese Ryan, said the one member whose term expired in December will remain on the commission until a replacement is found.

Other requirements for members of the Human Relations Commission include:

—Appointees must be a Terre Haute resident or own property within the city and reside within Vigo County.

—The commission must be representative of the community in regard to race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and abilities.

Ryan said she does not see the applications.

"I stay completely out of that process," she said.

Those interested can access the application at bit.ly/3SmxyIU. Applications for the one open position are being taken now through March 1 at 4 p.m.

The City Council will select an appointee at its March 7 meeting.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.