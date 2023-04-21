SeaTac names new police chief with 22 years of law enforcement experience

The city of SeaTac named a new police chief on Thursday, announced City Manager Carl Cole.

Troy Smithmeyer will replace retiring Chief Jon Mattsen in overseeing the 50-person SeaTac Police Department.

Smithmeyer started his career at the King County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 2000 and during his first five years, served in four King County cities, said a news release from SeaTac. In 2015, Smithmeyer was promoted to sergeant. During the next five years, he supervised the Advance Training Unit and the Joint Transit Anti-Terrorism Team.

He also helped secure a $200,000 grant for security support during events like SeaFair and Seattle’s Pride Parade.

Since 2020, Smithmeyer has acted as a captain for the King County Sheriff’s Office and has overseen SeaTac and Burien, according to the news release. As a captain, he managed over a dozen community-related SeaTac initiatives. He also oversaw the department’s $14 million budget plan and grant administration.

“Due to the extent of his experience in SeaTac, I think Smithmeyer is the right person to take the reins of the Police Department,” Cole said. “I believe his 22 years’ experience as a law enforcement leader with a proven track record of inspiring and motivating staff will allow for a smooth transition.”

Smithmeyer also received his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and his Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from California Coast University. Before King County, he was a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps where he was stationed at Camp Pendelton in California and Fort Lewis, WA.

“Protecting our community by building trust through transparency and collaboration with the residents is my top priority,” Chief Smithmeyer said. “My two decades of experience working various roles in the King County Sheriff’s Office helps me better understand the needs of our diverse city.”