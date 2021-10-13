SeatGeek to go public via $1.35 billion deal with Billy Beane-backed SPAC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - SeatGeek on Wednesday agreed to go public in a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, backed by baseball executive Billy Beane of "Moneyball" fame, giving the online ticketing firm an enterprise value of $1.35 billion.

Founded in 2009, SeatGeek's partners include the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer, the National Football League, half of the English Premier League, and multiple theaters across New York City's Broadway and London's West End.

The deal with RedBall Acquisition Corp will result in gross proceeds of about $675 million, including a $100 million private investment in public equity (PIPE), the companies said.

The investment will be led by venture-capital firm Accel and joined by Qualtrics founder and Chairman Ryan Smith as well as owner of Smith Entertainment Group, which includes the Utah Jazz basketball team, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's Thirty Five Ventures.

RedBall is co-chaired by Beane and former Goldman Sachs banker Gerald Cardinale

Beane shot to fame in 2003 with Michael Lewis's book "Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game". The book tells the story of the Oakland Athletics baseball team and their incredible success after using data-driven performance analytics under general manager Beane, before becoming the inspiration for the 2011 film starring Brad Pitt.

The deal comes at a time when SPAC mergers have slowed, although overall M&A activity has set new records this year.

SPACs are created with the purpose of merging with a private company at a later date, to take it public by sidestepping a traditional IPO.

Credit Suisse is serving as a financial adviser to RedBall.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank invests $400 million in activewear maker Vuori

    Vuori, founded in 2015, plans to expand its Western European and Asian markets next year and open more than 100 U.S. stores in the next five years. SoftBank's investment is one of the largest in a private apparel company, Vuori said, adding it was the second investor to back the company after Norwest Venture Partners' investment in 2019.

  • Ms. Foundation focuses funds on groups led by minority women

    The Ms. Foundation for Women unveiled $4 million in funding Wednesday for more than 100 groups that are working for social justice. More than 90% of Ms. Foundation’s donations will go to groups led by women and girls of color. Ms. Foundation CEO Teresa Younger said the decision to find and fund such groups was a response to her foundation’s report, “Pocket Change: How Women and Girls of Color Do More with Less."

  • U.S. Social Security benefits to rise by most since early '80s

    The average Social Security retiree benefit recipient will see a monthly payment of $1,657 next year versus $1,565 in 2021, an increase of $92 per month. The increase is the largest cost of living adjustment, or COLA, since a 7.4% increase announced in 1982 for the following year's benefits. The COLA is determined each year based on the Consumer Price Index's annual increase for the third quarter.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Warren Buffett Is Yielding Between 20% and 52% Annually From These Stocks

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and investors closely monitor Warren Buffett's every move, it's because his track record speaks for itself. In 56 years as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett has overseen the creation of $600 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return for investors of 20%. There are a lot of reasons for Buffett's long-term success.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • 3 Cryptocurrency Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Shiba Inu

    A number of digital currencies have delivered jaw-dropping returns in a short time frame, the latest of which is Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Over a seven-day stretch, Shiba Inu has gained north of 260%, as of Oct. 8, and had pushed into the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. The Shiba Inu dog breed has been the inspiration behind two major cryptocurrencies.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Nothing is promised in the world of investing, but these three stocks pay dividends that are about as close to guaranteed as it gets.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • You Could Be a Millionaire and Not Realize It—Here's How to Find Out

    There's more than one type of millionaire—and you just might be one of them.

  • Verizon Communications (VZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $51.33, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy according to Billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Billionaire David Tepper is […]

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    When investing in growth stocks, you typically are looking for a high slugging percentage, meaning that even if quite a few of your picks are duds, the winners more than make up for the losses because of how much they can compound over the long term. Three popular growth stocks in which investors may want to rethink their positions are Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN). In the quarter that ended in June, Robinhood grew monthly active users (MAUs) 109% to 21.9 million, and assets under custody (AUC) increased 205% to $102 billion.

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]