Seats filled for first all-civilian spaceflight crew

  • Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski pose for a photo at the SpaceX launch tower at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral
  • Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski pose for a photo at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral
1 / 2

Seats filled for first all-civilian spaceflight crew

Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski pose for a photo at the SpaceX launch tower at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Gorman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Steve Gorman

(Reuters) - A college science professor and an aerospace data analyst were named on Tuesday to round out a four-member crew for a SpaceX launch into orbit planned later this year billed as the first all-civilian spaceflight in history.

The two latest citizen astronauts were introduced at a news briefing livestreamed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida by SpaceX human spaceflight chief Benji Reed and billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who conceived the mission in part as a charity drive.

Isaacman, founder and CEO of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, is forking over an unspecified but presumably exorbitant sum to fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon Musk to fly himself and three others into orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

The flight, scheduled for no earlier than Sept. 15, is expected to last three to four days from launch to splashdown.

"When this mission is complete, people are going to look at it and say this was the first time that everyday people could go to space," Isaacman, 38, told reporters.

Dubbed Inspiration4, the mission is designed primarily to raise awareness and support for one of Isaacman's favorite causes, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a leading pediatric cancer center. He has pledged $100 million personally to the institute.

Assuming the role of mission "commander," Isaacman in February designated St. Jude physician's assistant Haley Arceneaux, 29, a bone cancer survivor and onetime patient at the Tennessee-based hospital, as his first crewmate.

Announced on Tuesday, Chris Sembroski, 41, a Seattle-area aerospace industry employee and U.S. Air Force veteran, was selected through a sweepstakes that drew 72,000 applicants and has raised $113 million in St. Jude donations.

Sian Proctor, 51, a geoscience professor at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona, and entrepreneur who was once a NASA astronaut candidate, was chosen separately through an online business contest run by Shift4 Payments.

All four will undergo extensive training modeled after the curriculum NASA astronauts use to prepare for SpaceX missions.

The Inspiration4 mission may mark a new era in spaceflight, but it is not the only all-civilian crewed rocket launch in the works.

British billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic enterprise is developing a spaceplane to carry paying customers on suborbital excursions.

SpaceX plans a separate launch, possibly next year, of a retired NASA astronaut, a former Israeli fighter pilot and two other people in conjunction with Houston-based private spaceflight company Axiom Space.

Musk also intends to fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon in 2023. Fees charged for those flights will help finance the development of Musk's new, heavy-lift Starship rocket for missions to the moon and Mars.

Inspiration4 is about more than a billionaire's joyride through space, organizers say, promising the crew will conduct a number of as-yet undetermined science experiments during its brief voyage.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Recommended Stories

  • Google Maps to start directing drivers to 'eco-friendly' routes

    Google's Maps app will start directing drivers along routes estimated to generate the lowest carbon emissions based on traffic, slopes and other factors, the company announced on Tuesday. Google, an Alphabet Inc unit, said the feature would launch later this year in the United States and eventually reach other countries as part of its commitment to help combat climate change through its services. Unless users opt out, the default route will be the "eco-friendly" one if comparable options take about the same time, Google said.

  • Nicola Sturgeon: I will refuse to deal with Alex Salmond unless he apologises to accusers

    Nicola Sturgeon has said she will refuse to have any dealings with Alex Salmond after the Holyrood election unless he apologises to the women who accused him of harassment. The First Minister said she would not work with her former mentor to deliver independence as he has not shown "any sort of sign of acknowledging how people feel about how he behaved while he was First Minister." She also delivered a withering verdict on his political comeback with his new Alba Party, arguing that he is only standing to become an MSP as he "loves the limelight and can't bear not to be on stage". Mr Salmond has said he wants to manipulate Holyrood's complicated electoral system to deliver a "super-majority" for independence, with nationalists voting SNP in their constituencies and for his party on the regional list. But Ms Sturgeon warned: "At the end of the day we've got to win independence fair and square. We can't game or cheat our way to that." Her intervention came as Neil Hanvey, an MP who switched sides over the weekend from the SNP to the Alba Party, admitted that a Holyrood "super-majority" for independence would not reflect the wishes of the electorate. Mr Hanvey, the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP, insisted Mr Salmond's aim of having a Holyrood chamber with 70 per cent of MSPs supporting independence would not be an abuse of the electoral system. Around half of Scots back separation.

  • A few frequent flyers 'dominate air travel'

    A small minority of frequent flyers dominates air travel in countries with high aviation emissions.

  • COVID-19 probably passed from bats, further studies required - WHO report

    A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" as a cause, a summary seen by Reuters said on Monday. The findings, first reported by the Associated Press, match what WHO experts have said previously about their conclusions following a Jan-Feb visit to the central Chinese city of Wuhan where the first human cases were detected in late 2019. Three laboratories in Wuhan working with coronaviruses had "well-managed", high-quality biosafety levels, and there had been no reports of compatible respiratory illness among staff during the preceding months, the report said.

  • 90 Day Fiancé 's Angela Deem Congratulates Chrissy Teigen for Leaving Twitter in Cameo Message

    Chrissy Teigen deactivated her Twitter account last week

  • Last two crewmembers named for SpaceX's first all-civilian human spaceflight mission

    In addition to previously revealed crew members Jared Isaacman (who's footing the entire bill) and St. Jude Children's Hospital employee Haley Arceneaux, Inspiration4 will include Dr. Sian Proctor and Christopher Sembroski as the final two civilian astronauts. The mission will use a SpaceX Dragon capsule and is set to fly no earlier than September 15, with a total duration of three days. Dr. Proctor takes the seat reserved for the online business competition portion of the crew selection process, which saw entrants taken from submissions based on people who had created businesses on Isaacman's Shift4Shop e-commerce platform.

  • Bear cubs in California are developing an unexplained illness that makes them friendly and not afraid of people

    California officials described picking up a young black bear showing "dog-like" behavior that had jumped into the open trunk of someone's car.

  • Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

    The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after the freeing of a container ship stranded for nearly a week allowed it to reopen, but experts warned that disruptions to global shipping and at ports could take months to resolve. The blockage threw global supply chains into disarray, threatening costly delays for firms already wrestling with COVID-19 restrictions, and nearly doubled rates for oil product tankers. "We want to reaffirm in a clear message to the world that everything is back to the way it was," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told reporters on Tuesday from a platform on the canal, as container ships passed behind him.

  • Panthers got to see an impressive performance from Justin Fields at Ohio State pro day

    Justin Fields put together a complete performance in front of many NFL head coaches and general managers.

  • EU commissioner holds migration talks with Greek officials

    The European Union’s home affairs commissioner was meeting Tuesday with Greece’s prime minister and foreign minister, a day after touring two of the eastern islands in the Aegean Sea most heavily affected by migration into Europe. The EU is currently working on a new migration pact to tackle the issue of asylum-seekers wanting to enter the bloc. Refugee rights groups have slammed the bloc's migration policies as inhumane.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Joey Logano wins return to dirt racing; Stenhouse second

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Bristol Motor Speedway.

  • Rams lose starting center Austin Blythe to AFC champion Chiefs

    The Rams have lost center Austin Blythe to the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. Can Brian Allen step in to become the starter?

  • Covid-19: Mexico revises coronavirus death toll up by 60%

    The revised figures indicate Mexico has the second highest number of Covid-related deaths in the world.

  • You can access a hidden boat parade celebration on Google by searching for anything related to the Suez Canal or Ever Given ship

    The search engine is celebrating the freeing of the 22,000 ton cargo ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal for six days.

  • Asian shares mixed on China rebound, pandemic worries

    Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as pointed to a strong economic recovery in China but worries lingered about the coronavirus pandemic. A survey released Wednesday shows China’s factory activity rebounded in March from a three-month slowdown as export orders rose. The monthly index of manufacturing issued by the China’s statistics agency and an industry group rose to 51.9 from February’s 50.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding.

  • DeSantis announces new chief science officer, highlights funding for Everglades work

    Gov. Ron DeSantis stood at a podium in the Everglades Tuesday, his back to an excavator that scraped up mounds of the roadbed that, for the last 90 years, was the Old Tamiami Trail.

  • Photos capture the conditions of an overcrowded Texas facility where 4,000 migrants are housed

    Tuesday was the first time the Biden administration allowed journalists inside the main border detention facility for migrant children.

  • 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray's new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

  • A new 'Game of Thrones' Broadway play might finally show fans how Jon Snow's parents fell in love

    The Tourney of Harrenhal is a legendary event where Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark supposedly met for the first time.