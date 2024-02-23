Seats at Paris 2024 give plastic waste a second life

STORY: These seats for the Paris Olympic Games

are made from recycled plastic

Location: Paris, France

A local company is turning over 100 tons of

recycled plastic into 11,000 seats for two arenas

(Benjamin Saint-Mard, Director, Le Pave Commercial)

“We have a little over 50 recyclers that we work with, who collect the waste, who will sort the yellow (recycling) bins, where you have all your packaging waste in it. They will sort it, separate the different plastics. We will recover different forms of plastic, but especially those that are incinerated or buried to make the material. And so there, it will be cleaned, crushed and will arrive here in the form of granules or ground material.

Paris 2024 organizers are aiming

to halve the carbon footprint

compared to Rio 2016 and London 2012