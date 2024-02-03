These seats will be on Washington County ballots during 2024 elections

As the 2024 election cycle draws near, residents of Washington County have several opportunities to engage in the democratic process, either as a candidate or a voter.

With all eyes on the presidential election, it's important to remember a range of public offices — from national to the city level — are up for election. Here is a list of available offices available to residents of Washington County.

A Washington County resident votes in a 2022 election.

National

At the national level, the U.S. House seat representing Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District is on the ballot.

This position is currently held by Republican Congressman Josh Breecheen, who was first elected in 2022. Breecheen has announced his intention to run for reelection. Members of the House of Representatives serve two-year terms.

Statewide positions and legislative seats

On the state level, one spot on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission is up for election. This executive board, consisting of three members, plays a pivotal role in regulating sectors such as fuel, oil, gas, public utilities and transportation.

Legislatively, two state House seats and one state Senate seat are up for election in Washington County, with all Incumbents seeking reelection.

House District 10: Currently held by State Rep. Judd Strom, who was elected in 2018.

House District 11: Currently held by State Rep. John Kane, who was elected in 2022.

Senate District 29: Currently held by State Sen. Julie Daniels, who was elected in 2016.

County offices

In Washington County itself, several county offices are on the ballot, each a four-year term.

Washington County Commissioner, District 2: Currently held by Commissioner Mike Bouvier, who took office in 2013. Bouvier couldn't be reached for comment about potential plans to run for reelection.

Washington County Court Clerk: Currently held by Jill Spitzer. Spitzer couldn't be reached for comment about potential plans to run for reelection.

Washington County Clerk: Currently held by Annett Smith, who took office in 2019 and is planning to run for reelection.

Washington County Sheriff: Currently held by Sheriff Scott Owen, who took office in 2019 and is planning to run for reelection.

Key Election Dates

The primary Election takes place on Tuesday, June 18, and the General Election takes place on Tuesday, November 5.

Those seeking the U.S. House seat, Oklahoma Corporation Commission or state legislator offices need to file with the Secretary of the State Election Board at the Oklahoma Capitol Building in Oklahoma City from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 3-5.

Those seeking county offices will file at the County Election Board from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 3-5.

Bartlesville City Council

If changes to the city charter aren't approved by voters, then all five ward positions of the Bartlesville City Council will be up for election during the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Ward 1: Currently held by Mayor Dale Copeland.

Ward 2: Currently held by Councilor Loren Roszel.

Ward 3: Currently held by Vice Mayor Jim Curd Jr.

Ward 4: Currently held by Councilor Billie Roane.

Ward 5: Currently held by Councilor Trevor Dorsey.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Washington County voters decide these public offices in 2024 elections