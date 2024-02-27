Seattle area vehicular homicide suspect finally arrested in Thurston County Monday morning

A 32-year-old Burien man accused of vehicular homicide over the weekend was finally arrested early Monday morning in Thurston County, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was found sleeping in a vehicle about 5 a.m. at the Maytown rest area on southbound Interstate 5.

“A coordinated effort between Washington State Patrol, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, and Centralia PD (including Centralia K9), resulted in the suspect being taken into custody without incident,” the King County Sheriff’s Office news release reads.

King County Sheriff’s Office detectives ultimately took him into custody and booked him into the King County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

About 11:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies spotted a stolen pickup truck in the city of SeaTac. As deputies prepared to contract the driver, he drove away from the scene.

Deputies later learned that he had crashed into a Jeep at South 128th Street and 22nd Avenue South, a street that borders both SeaTac and Burien.

The Jeep driver died at the scene while a passenger in the vehicle, a child, was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

After the crash, the suspect fled from the scene on foot.

He remained at large Sunday night, then was found at the rest area in Thurston County after Washington State Patrol troopers received a description and license plate for a white Toyota Corolla.