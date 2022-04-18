Seattle, Bellevue Among Nation's Most Active Cities: Study

SEATTLE — A new analysis of physical activity in the United States found Washington is home to several of the nation's most active cities. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce shared the findings this month, consulting data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "PLACES" report and compiling exercise and physical activity trends self-reported by residents in large, medium and small cities.

According to the Chamber, researchers aimed to learn more about fitness trends as COVID-19 restrictions eased, after an earlier study found overall physical activity declined during the pandemic.

"The questions of whether and how much people are exercising post-pandemic are important because maintaining adequate levels of physical activity is a key component of individual and public health," the Chamber wrote. "Experts have identified a number of benefits associated with a physically active lifestyle, including reduced blood pressure, improved mood and energy levels, and better sleep."

Overall, the study found rates of physical activity varied widely among states, but was generally highest in the West, led by Colorado and Washington. Researchers calculated the number of adults who said they participated in "leisure-time physical activity," from running and calisthenics to golf and gardening.

The Chamber said its findings appeared to support the correlation between higher physical activity and healthier cities, but noted incomes and access to outdoor recreation play significant roles. Seattle's median household income is more than $100,000.

"While many of the most active states have excellent natural resources suited to active outdoor lifestyles, a more likely explanation is each state's income levels," the Chamber wrote. "Research has found a correlation between higher levels of income and physical activity, and many top states have higher typical incomes than their less active peers."

Seattle claimed the top spot in the large cities category, edging out Minneapolis, with nearly 85 percent of adults reported to be physically active. However, the Emerald City's rate of depression came in higher than most other large cities on the list.

Most 'Physically Active' Large Cities

1. Seattle, WA

Share of adults who are physically active: 84.7%

Share of adults who are obese: 22.1%

Share of adults with high cholesterol: 27.3%

Share of adults with diabetes: 7.4%

Share of adults with depression: 23.5%

2. Minneapolis, MN

Share of adults who are physically active: 81.1%

Share of adults who are obese: 27.5%

Share of adults with high cholesterol: 25.7%

Share of adults with diabetes: 8.8%

Share of adults with depression: 22.8%

3. San Francisco, CA

Share of adults who are physically active: 80.9%

Share of adults who are obese: 16.1%

Share of adults with high cholesterol: 26.8%

Share of adults with diabetes: 9.1%

Share of adults with depression: 14.5%

4. Denver, CO

Share of adults who are physically active: 80.9%

Share of adults who are obese: 22.0%

Share of adults with high cholesterol: 26.2%

Share of adults with diabetes: 7.7%

Share of adults with depression: 18.4%

5. Colorado Springs, CO

Share of adults who are physically active: 80.1%

Share of adults who are obese: 24.4%

Share of adults with high cholesterol: 28.8%

Share of adults with diabetes: 7.2%

Share of adults with depression: 20.1%

For midsize cities, three in Washington landed in the national top 20: Vancouver (#10), Spokane (#18) and Tacoma (#19). Bellevue earned gold in the small cities tier, reporting an 86 percent share of physically active adults and a rate of obesity below 20 percent.

Most 'Physically Active' Small Cities



1. Bellevue, WA

Share of adults who are physically active: 86%

Share of adults who are obese: 19.1%

Share of adults with high cholesterol: 27.2%

Share of adults with diabetes: 6.6%

Share of adults with depression: 21%

2. Arvada, CO

Share of adults who are physically active: 84.9%

Share of adults who are obese: 24.3%

Share of adults with high cholesterol: 25.6%

Share of adults with diabetes: 5.9%

Share of adults with depression: 17.5%

3. Centennial, CO

Share of adults who are physically active: 84.6%

Share of adults who are obese: 21.3%

Share of adults with high cholesterol: 25.4%

Share of adults with diabetes: 5.6%

Share of adults with depression: 17.7%

4. Carlsbad, CA

Share of adults who are physically active: 84.1%

Share of adults who are obese: 20.4%

Share of adults with high cholesterol: 26.5%

Share of adults with diabetes: 6.4%

Share of adults with depression: 19.1%

5. Fort Collins, CO

Share of adults who are physically active: 84.1%

Share of adults who are obese: 24.3%

Share of adults with high cholesterol: 25.5%

Share of adults with diabetes: 6.3%

Share of adults with depression: 18.4%

