Seattle braces for highway closure, historic traffic squeeze

In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, rush hour northbound Highway 99 traffic backs-up while heading toward the Alaskan Way Viaduct just ahead as a sign overhead advises of an upcoming closure of the roadway in Seattle. The double-decker highway along Seattle's waterfront is set to shut down for good Friday, Jan. 11, ushering in what officials say will be one of the most painful traffic periods in the city's history. The 65-year-old viaduct is being replaced by a four-lane Highway 99 tunnel, scheduled to open several weeks after the viaduct's closure. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — A major thoroughfare for commuters along downtown Seattle's waterfront is set to shut down for good, ushering in what officials say will be one of the most painful traffic periods in the history of the booming Pacific Northwest city.

A new tunnel will replace the 2.2-mile (3.5 kilometer) Alaskan Way Viaduct, which carries 90,000 vehicles each day, but the tunnel won't open until several weeks after the viaduct closes Friday.

A mix of other construction projects will further constrain mobility in a city already known for its traffic woes.

Heather Marx with the Seattle Department of Transportation says everyone traveling in the region will be impacted.

The city, King County and state are increasing bus and water taxi service, among other mitigation plans.

Marx encourages people to refrain from taking solo trips in cars during peak commute times.