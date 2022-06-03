Seattle buildings to light up orange to recognize Gun Violence Awareness Day

Locations across Seattle will light up orange Friday evening in recognition of Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Buildings that will glow orange include the Space Needle, Pacific Science Center, T-Mobile Park, Lumen Field, and Climate Pledge Arena.

The orange lights are a show of support for survivors of gun violence, a way to honor those who died from gun violence, and to show the city’s commitment to action and change.

“After yet another tragic mass shooting, Seattle is uniting on Gun Violence Awareness Day to stand up and demand action and to stand with survivors and impacted communities. We cannot allow this tragedy to continue to be the norm,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell.

Wear Orange, Gun Violence Awareness Day stemmed from the death of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot at a playground in Chicago a week after she marched in President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade. Her friends and neighbors honored her life by wearing orange and telling her story.

Wear Orange, Gun Violence Awareness Day began on June 2, 2015, the day Pendleton would have turned 18.

“Since then, this campaign has spread across the nation to raise awareness about gun violence and honor the lives of gun violence victims,” a news release from the City of Seattle said.

June 3 is also the launch of the Safer Summer Initiative for Seattle and King County.

At events in the Central District, Skyway and Kent on Friday, the Regional Peacekeepers Collective and the Seattle Community Safety Initiative Partners will raise awareness, hand out gun safety equipment and educate the community.

Lock boxes and trigger locks will be available to the first 100 residents at each location:

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Starbucks parking lot at 306 23rd Avenue South in Seattle’s Central District.

Noon to 1:30 p.m. — Grocery Outlet parking lot in Skyway at 11445 69th Place South in King County.

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Kent City Hall Square at 220 Fourth Avenue South in Kent.