Seattle 'CHOP' zone murder suspect arrested over a year after fatal shooting

The suspected gunman, who police said fatally shot a man during the Seattle Capitol Hill Organization Protest autonomous zone in June 2020, was arrested Monday after being sought by authorities for over a year.

Marcel Long, 19, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Des Moines, Washington, after allegedly being identified as the gunman who killed 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson one day after shots were fired June 20, 2020, authorities announced. Long was taken into custody for alleged first-degree murder following a foot chase after law enforcement determined he was hiding at an apartment complex in the area.

The 19-year-old was booked into a King County detention facility at around 4:24 p.m. and is being held on a $2 million bond, according to jail records.

SEATTLE PARAMEDICS LEFT TEENAGER TO DIE IN CITY'S 'CHOP' ZONE, LAWSUIT CLAIMS

Long and Anderson had a feud dating back to 2019 before the fatal incident occurred, according to the Seattle Times. When gunfire rang out, police arrived the zone, a small barricaded area within the city that included the Seattle Police Department's abandoned East Precinct, and were met by unruly crowds who blocked their entry and said Anderson was transported to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the medical facility.

Anderson's mother, Donnitta Sinclair, in April filed a lawsuit against city leaders in Seattle over negligence and alleged officials “invited lawlessness and created foreseeable danger” when they allowed the CHOP zone to persist.

"This lawsuit has two main points,” said Mark Lindquist, an attorney representing Sinclair at the time. “Number one, the city created a dangerous environment when it deserted the East Precinct in the CHOP area. City officials left citizens without the protection of fire or police or medical and other essential services. And then number two, after Lorenzo was shot, the city didn't get medical assistance to him even though there was a Medic One truck just a block and a half away from where he was bleeding."

On Monday, Evan Oshan, a lawyer representing Anderson's father, Horace, thanked police for their efforts to arrest Long, though he criticized "failed leadership" for allowing the events to occur.

“We are grateful for the hard work of law enforcement for finally bringing in the suspect who shot Lorenzo Anderson,” Oshan said. “However, the flawed political system which allowed the CHOP zone to exist and allow lawlessness to reign on Seattle are at the core of why Lorenzo, a Black special needs teenager, bled out and died on June 20, 2020."

“The failed leadership of Seattle, including the mayor, city council, EMT, and others responsible for not helping Lorenzo as he bled to death, due to negligence and/or incompetency of city, state and county management will be brought to justice,” he added.

The CHOP zone, which featured armed sentries for several weeks before law enforcement dismantled it, was blamed for the death of 16-year-old Antonio Mays Jr. in a separate July 2020 shooting incident that also wounded a 14-year-old boy. A suspect has not been brought into custody in connection to Mays's death.

CHOP, formerly referred to as CHAZ or the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, was erected during protests and riots in the city that followed the death of George Floyd. City officials, including Mayor Jenny Durkan, were sharply criticized for downplaying the encampment and forbidding law enforcement from taking action against it.

