Seattle City Council passes legislation aimed at improving, adding sidewalks across city

The Seattle City Council has passed legislation aimed at improving sidewalks across the city.

The legislation will soon require the Seattle Department of Transportation to install or fix crumbling sidewalks along “major paving projects.”

Approximately 24% of Seattle’s streets are missing sidewalks, according to officials. With the current construction rates, it would take over 400 years before every street in the city had a sidewalk.

Areas in North and South Seattle that have the least number of sidewalks also see disproportionately high numbers of pedestrian and cyclist deaths.

“Sidewalks are essential public infrastructure that provides a public good and enables mobility for everyone regardless of age, ability, or income,” said Seattle Councilmember Tammy Morales. “Investing in sidewalks means investing in our whole community. I’m proud to have worked with Disability Rights Washington, Smart Growth America, Commute Seattle, Seattle Neighborhood Greenways, former SDOT Director Sam Zimbabwe, America Walks, and the American Heart Association to get this legislation passed.”

The legislation also prioritizes new sidewalks in the following areas:

Where sidewalks would provide access to schools, parks, and transit.

Where pedestrian movement is impaired by the absence of sidewalks.

Equity-priority areas where people are at high risk of displacement.

SDOT will be required to give annual updates on their progress.