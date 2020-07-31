Seattle Civil Rights Office Designs Course to Help Employees with ‘Processing White Feelings’

The Civil Rights Office for the city of Seattle has developed a curriculum on “institutionalized racial superiority” that appears designed to train white people only, according to documents obtained by independent journalist Christopher Rufo.

The documents include powerpoint slides for a course on “Institutionalized Racial Superiority for white people.” One slide asks “What do we do in white people space?” and takes students through “Processing white feelings: working through emotions that often come up for white people like sadness, shame, paralysis, confusion, denial, etc.”

Participants are then asked to explain how they benefit from “white supremacy,” how their “white fragility” “shows up at work,” or if they’re aware of their “white silence.”

Another document lists certain traits deemed to be indicative of “internalized racial superiority,” including perfectionism, individualism, objectivity, and “anti-blackness.” That list is contrasted with traits deemed indicative of “internalized racial inferiority,” which include ethnocentrism and addiction, as well as “anti-blackness.”

Seattle’s Civil Rights Office is not the only government agency that has developed curriculum for employees on concepts such as “white privilege.” The Office of Civil Rights for the Los Angeles public transportation system has encouraged employees to take part in discussions on their purported “unconscious bias,” and to learn about concepts including “white privilege,” “non-racism vs. anti-racism,” and “racial microaggressions.”

Various private and public institutions throughout the U.S. have proclaimed their commitment to “anti-racism” initiatives following the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. Floyd’s death sparked massive demonstrations in major American cities as well as rioting and looting during the last weekend of May.

